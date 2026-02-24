AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Ledger's New Update Disables Batch Amendment for Network Safety

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 9:40
    A new XRP Ledger software version has been released, alongside an upcoming devnet reset.
    In a new tweet, the official XRP Ledger Foundation X account reveals that XRP Ledger Software version 3.1.1 is now available. This XRPL version only disables Batch and its older fix amendment.

    In the past week, the XRP Ledger Foundation had informed the community that it had received a bug report through its Bug Bounty program for the Batch amendment and that a fix was underway.

    The newly released Version 3.1.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, supersedes version 3.1.0 and disables the Batch and fixBatchInnerSigs amendments due to a severe bug.

    The XRPLF urges node validators to ensure they acknowledge the new GPG keys before updating.

    This comes as Ripple rotates the GPG key used to sign rippled packages. Users are urged to download and trust the new key to prevent issues when upgrading in the future. Automatic upgrades might not work until the new key is trusted.

    XRP Ledger eyes upcoming devnet reset

    A XRP Ledger devnet reset is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The Batch amendment requires more development and is now set to "unsupported" in version 3.1.1. To prevent validators who upgrade to this version from becoming amendment-blocked, devnet must be reset.

    This reset affects devnet only, while other networks will continue to operate as usual, including XRPL mainnet, XRPL Testnet, Xahau and the Hooks testnet.

    The reset will delete all ledger data in devnet, including all accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, AMMs, escrows and other data.

    This implies that all balances will be reset to zero and the block number will start at one again. No changes are expected to services such as devnet APIs, faucets, explorers, access rights and wallet integrations as these services usually manage resets without issues.

    Any existing accounts or other data might need new test XRP from the faucet and will need to be created again.

