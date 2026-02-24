XRP Ledger's New Update Disables Batch Amendment for Network Safety

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a new tweet, the official XRP Ledger Foundation X account reveals that XRP Ledger Software version 3.1.1 is now available. This XRPL version only disables Batch and its older fix amendment.

Advertisement

In the past week, the XRP Ledger Foundation had informed the community that it had received a bug report through its Bug Bounty program for the Batch amendment and that a fix was underway.

The newly released Version 3.1.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, supersedes version 3.1.0 and disables the Batch and fixBatchInnerSigs amendments due to a severe bug.

XRP Ledger Software version 3.1.1 is available.



This version only deprecates Batch and its older fix amendment.



Make sure to acknowledge the new GPG keys before updating. For this, we have a simple guide here: https://t.co/3QkPUb7UOr?from=article-links



More details on the release are in our… https://t.co/xCpmyPnEhL?from=article-links pic.twitter.com/yCLRz1iYRC — XRP Ledger Foundation (Official) (@XRPLF) February 24, 2026

The XRPLF urges node validators to ensure they acknowledge the new GPG keys before updating.

Advertisement

This comes as Ripple rotates the GPG key used to sign rippled packages. Users are urged to download and trust the new key to prevent issues when upgrading in the future. Automatic upgrades might not work until the new key is trusted.

Advertisement

XRP Ledger eyes upcoming devnet reset

A XRP Ledger devnet reset is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The Batch amendment requires more development and is now set to "unsupported" in version 3.1.1. To prevent validators who upgrade to this version from becoming amendment-blocked, devnet must be reset.

This reset affects devnet only, while other networks will continue to operate as usual, including XRPL mainnet, XRPL Testnet, Xahau and the Hooks testnet.

The reset will delete all ledger data in devnet, including all accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, AMMs, escrows and other data.

This implies that all balances will be reset to zero and the block number will start at one again. No changes are expected to services such as devnet APIs, faucets, explorers, access rights and wallet integrations as these services usually manage resets without issues.

Any existing accounts or other data might need new test XRP from the faucet and will need to be created again.