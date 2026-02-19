AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Update: UNL Expands With Trusted New Validator Added

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 12:19
XRP Ledger welcomes fresh updates with new validator and feature added.
Advertisement
XRP Ledger Update: UNL Expands With Trusted New Validator Added
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

According to the XRP Ledger Foundation, an updated XRPL UNL has been released, with new validator Squid added to the list.

A unique node list (UNL) is a server's list of validators that it trusts not to collude. Every XRP Ledger server is configured with a UNL, which determines which validation votes it listens to and which votes it throws out during the consensus process.

Each server operator has full control over which validators are in their UNL. However, if two servers operate with totally different UNLs, they are likely to reach different conclusions about when ledgers (and the transactions on them) are validated. This could lead to a fork in the network. To avoid this, servers on XRP Ledger need to be configured with UNLs that have a high degree of overlap with one another.

Advertisement

At the recent XRP Community Day event, the XRPL Foundation announced the appointment of Brett Mollin as its new executive director.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP at Five-Week High in Bullishness, Ether 2026 Roadmap Update Ahead of Glamsterdam, Robinhood Chain Hits 4 Million Transactions: CEO Tenev Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga

XRP Ledger welcomes Permissioned DEX

On Feb. 18, Permissioned DEX was activated on the XRP Ledger. According to Vet, the trio of Credentials, Permissioned Domain and Permissioned DEX now begins the phase of bootstrapping the DEX.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/18/2026 - 10:45
XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement

The first permissioned offer was created on the XRP DEX, allowing traders to trade on the XRP DEX and specify compliance requirements.

Ripple X provides context for permissioned DEX, noting that the XRP DEX still remains open. The Permissioned DEX introduces optional participant gating for use cases that require compliance controls, so regulated institutions can meet requirements while using shared on-chain liquidity. Both can operate in parallel on the network.

XRP bullish sentiment hits five-week high

As crypto markets have struggled to maintain momentum, Santiment noted that social data indicates there are far fewer bullish comments about Bitcoin and Ethereum compared to last week. Meanwhile, XRP is at a five-week high in bullishness, likely due to recent partnership expansion announcements.

In other news, Coinbase says it is expanding its crypto-backed loan offerings. Users will be able to instantly borrow USDC against XRP and other major cryptocurrencies.

#XRP Ledger #XRPL
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 19, 2026 - 11:49
Morning Crypto Report: XRP at Five-Week High in Bullishness, Ether 2026 Roadmap Update Ahead of Glamsterdam, Robinhood Chain Hits 4 Million Transactions: CEO Tenev
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 11:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Futures Activity Drops: Analyzing 129% Shift in Flow
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 12:19
XRP Ledger Update: UNL Expands With Trusted New Validator Added
Tomiwabold Olajide
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 19, 2026 - 11:49
Morning Crypto Report: XRP at Five-Week High in Bullishness, Ether 2026 Roadmap Update Ahead of Glamsterdam, Robinhood Chain Hits 4 Million Transactions: CEO Tenev
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 11:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Futures Activity Drops: Analyzing 129% Shift in Flow
Arman Shirinyan
Show all