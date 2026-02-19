XRP Ledger Update: UNL Expands With Trusted New Validator Added

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to the XRP Ledger Foundation, an updated XRPL UNL has been released, with new validator Squid added to the list.

A unique node list (UNL) is a server's list of validators that it trusts not to collude. Every XRP Ledger server is configured with a UNL, which determines which validation votes it listens to and which votes it throws out during the consensus process.

An updated XRPL UNL was released today.@squidrouter was added to the UNL.



We welcome them on behalf of the community. — XRP Ledger Foundation (Official) (@XRPLF) February 18, 2026

Each server operator has full control over which validators are in their UNL. However, if two servers operate with totally different UNLs, they are likely to reach different conclusions about when ledgers (and the transactions on them) are validated. This could lead to a fork in the network. To avoid this, servers on XRP Ledger need to be configured with UNLs that have a high degree of overlap with one another.

Advertisement

At the recent XRP Community Day event, the XRPL Foundation announced the appointment of Brett Mollin as its new executive director.

XRP Ledger welcomes Permissioned DEX

On Feb. 18, Permissioned DEX was activated on the XRP Ledger. According to Vet, the trio of Credentials, Permissioned Domain and Permissioned DEX now begins the phase of bootstrapping the DEX.

Advertisement

The first permissioned offer was created on the XRP DEX, allowing traders to trade on the XRP DEX and specify compliance requirements.

Ripple X provides context for permissioned DEX, noting that the XRP DEX still remains open. The Permissioned DEX introduces optional participant gating for use cases that require compliance controls, so regulated institutions can meet requirements while using shared on-chain liquidity. Both can operate in parallel on the network.

XRP bullish sentiment hits five-week high

As crypto markets have struggled to maintain momentum, Santiment noted that social data indicates there are far fewer bullish comments about Bitcoin and Ethereum compared to last week. Meanwhile, XRP is at a five-week high in bullishness, likely due to recent partnership expansion announcements.

In other news, Coinbase says it is expanding its crypto-backed loan offerings. Users will be able to instantly borrow USDC against XRP and other major cryptocurrencies.