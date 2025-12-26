XRP Ledger Skyrockets to 191,000 in Active User Count: Is It Post-Christmas Surge?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

XRP Ledger is showing a notable post-holiday signal that investors should not ignore. Active user count on the network recently peaked near 191,000, with current levels stabilizing around 170,000 and slowly creeping higher. This kind of activity expansion is not random noise — it reflects a measurable increase in on-chain participation at a time when the price remains compressed.

XRP's divergence

From a network perspective, rising active addresses usually precede volatility. Historically, sustained growth in user activity tends to either confirm an ongoing trend or front-run a reversal. In XRP’s case, price action is still locked in a broader corrective structure, but the divergence between user growth and muted price response is worth attention.

On the price chart, XRP continues to trade below its major moving averages, with the 200-day average acting as a firm overhead resistance zone. The asset remains inside a descending channel, suggesting that bearish pressure has not fully dissipated. However, momentum indicators are stabilizing. RSI remains below overbought territory and is hovering in a neutral-to-weak range, which reduces the probability of immediate downside continuation driven by exhaustion selling.

Key levels matter here. On the downside, the $1.85-$1.90 region is critical support. This area has absorbed multiple sell-offs and is increasingly behaving like a short-term demand zone. A decisive break below it would invalidate most bullish recovery scenarios. On the upside, the first meaningful resistance sits near $2.10-$2.20, followed by a more structurally important level around $2.30-$2.40, where moving averages and previous breakdown zones converge.

Advertisement

XRP's important setup

What makes the current setup interesting is the mismatch between fundamentals and price. Exchange reserves are declining, open interest has cooled and funding rates are elevated but not extreme — conditions that reduce forced selling pressure. Combined with rising active users, this suggests positioning is cautious rather than euphoric.

Network activity alone does not move markets without liquidity follow-through. However, if user counts continue trending upward while price holds above key support, XRP could be building the base for a medium-term recovery rather than another leg down.

Advertisement

For now, XRP sits in a wait-and-see phase. Investors should track active addresses, exchange flows and whether price can reclaim the $2.20 zone with volume. If that happens, the post-Christmas surge narrative may turn into something more structural.