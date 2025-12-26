Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Skyrockets to 191,000 in Active User Count: Is It Post-Christmas Surge?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 15:42
    XRP is slowly creeping upward in terms of on-chain recovery, however, the true sentiment shift is yet to come.
    XRP Ledger is showing a notable post-holiday signal that investors should not ignore. Active user count on the network recently peaked near 191,000, with current levels stabilizing around 170,000 and slowly creeping higher. This kind of activity expansion is not random noise — it reflects a measurable increase in on-chain participation at a time when the price remains compressed.

    XRP's divergence

    From a network perspective, rising active addresses usually precede volatility. Historically, sustained growth in user activity tends to either confirm an ongoing trend or front-run a reversal. In XRP’s case, price action is still locked in a broader corrective structure, but the divergence between user growth and muted price response is worth attention.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the price chart, XRP continues to trade below its major moving averages, with the 200-day average acting as a firm overhead resistance zone. The asset remains inside a descending channel, suggesting that bearish pressure has not fully dissipated. However, momentum indicators are stabilizing. RSI remains below overbought territory and is hovering in a neutral-to-weak range, which reduces the probability of immediate downside continuation driven by exhaustion selling.

    Key levels matter here. On the downside, the $1.85-$1.90 region is critical support. This area has absorbed multiple sell-offs and is increasingly behaving like a short-term demand zone. A decisive break below it would invalidate most bullish recovery scenarios. On the upside, the first meaningful resistance sits near $2.10-$2.20, followed by a more structurally important level around $2.30-$2.40, where moving averages and previous breakdown zones converge.

    XRP's important setup

    What makes the current setup interesting is the mismatch between fundamentals and price. Exchange reserves are declining, open interest has cooled and funding rates are elevated but not extreme — conditions that reduce forced selling pressure. Combined with rising active users, this suggests positioning is cautious rather than euphoric.

    Network activity alone does not move markets without liquidity follow-through. However, if user counts continue trending upward while price holds above key support, XRP could be building the base for a medium-term recovery rather than another leg down.

    For now, XRP sits in a wait-and-see phase. Investors should track active addresses, exchange flows and whether price can reclaim the $2.20 zone with volume. If that happens, the post-Christmas surge narrative may turn into something more structural.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
