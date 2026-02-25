XRP Ledger Grows 300% in 48 Hours: Payments Count Recovers to Pre-Crash Levels

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On longer time frames, the price action is still under pressure and structurally weak, but XRP Ledger metrics reveal a notable uptick in real network usage.

XRP surges substantially

Compared to recent lows, the volume of payments between accounts has increased by about 400%, reaching levels observed prior to the wider market correction.

Additionally, the number of successful transactions has sharply increased, indicating that the network is not only active once more but also running at a much higher throughput than it did during the most recent decline phase.

In the past, increases in ledger activity have typically been caused by speculative rotation or renewed utility rather than sudden price growth. This distinction is important. With lower highs continuing to define momentum, XRP is still trading in a broader downtrend structure and is still below major moving averages on the chart.

Despite the improvement in underlying activity, the current price behavior indicates that market participants are still cautious.

Price increase somewhat sustained

In previous cycles, sustained increases in payments and transactions eventually supported stabilization phases, but only after selling pressure tired itself out. This discrepancy between on-chain growth and market valuation raises an important question: is the ledger driving the price, or is activity being driven by short-term flows that may fade quickly?

Technical indicators currently indicate lingering downside risk, indicating that the market has not yet fully embraced the bullish on-chain narrative. XRP may eventually enter a consolidation zone where supply dries up and volatility declines if network activity keeps growing while prices decline. This arrangement frequently serves as the basis for more powerful medium-term actions.

However, this surge would become just another transient spike if on-chain momentum was not translated into market demand. Whether ledger metrics stay high while the price sets higher lows is the important relationship to monitor moving forward.

The first clear indication that XRP is moving from a recovery in activity to a recovery in value would be a consistent alignment between usage growth and market structure. Until then, the asset is caught between a more robust network and a market that is still under pressure to sell.