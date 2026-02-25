AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Grows 300% in 48 Hours: Payments Count Recovers to Pre-Crash Levels

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 14:29
    Despite the slow movement on the market, XRP is certainly finding the sweet spot on the ledger, with the possibility of a further recovery.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Grows 300% in 48 Hours: Payments Count Recovers to Pre-Crash Levels
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    On longer time frames, the price action is still under pressure and structurally weak, but XRP Ledger metrics reveal a notable uptick in real network usage.

    XRP surges substantially 

    Compared to recent lows, the volume of payments between accounts has increased by about 400%, reaching levels observed prior to the wider market correction. 

    Additionally, the number of successful transactions has sharply increased, indicating that the network is not only active once more but also running at a much higher throughput than it did during the most recent decline phase.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano (ADA) Listed on Bitstamp Singapore, Peter Brandt Skeptical of $150K Bitcoin Target, Dogecoin Price Confirms 'Death Cross' on Weekly DOGE Chart Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the past, increases in ledger activity have typically been caused by speculative rotation or renewed utility rather than sudden price growth. This distinction is important. With lower highs continuing to define momentum, XRP is still trading in a broader downtrend structure and is still below major moving averages on the chart.

    Advertisement

    Despite the improvement in underlying activity, the current price behavior indicates that market participants are still cautious.

    Price increase somewhat sustained

    In previous cycles, sustained increases in payments and transactions eventually supported stabilization phases, but only after selling pressure tired itself out. This discrepancy between on-chain growth and market valuation raises an important question: is the ledger driving the price, or is activity being driven by short-term flows that may fade quickly?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/25/2026 - 05:36
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Technical indicators currently indicate lingering downside risk, indicating that the market has not yet fully embraced the bullish on-chain narrative. XRP may eventually enter a consolidation zone where supply dries up and volatility declines if network activity keeps growing while prices decline. This arrangement frequently serves as the basis for more powerful medium-term actions.

    However, this surge would become just another transient spike if on-chain momentum was not translated into market demand. Whether ledger metrics stay high while the price sets higher lows is the important relationship to monitor moving forward. 

    The first clear indication that XRP is moving from a recovery in activity to a recovery in value would be a consistent alignment between usage growth and market structure. Until then, the asset is caught between a more robust network and a market that is still under pressure to sell.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:23
    Bitcoin Has 20 Years to Prepare for Quantum Computing Risks: Report
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:14
    'Great Signal' for Bitcoin Emerges as BTC May Start 'Attacking' $70,000: Major Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Global Games Show Riyadh Unveils Star-Studded Speaker Lineup of Gaming Legends and Industry Leaders
    Fintech Week Dubai 2026 Concludes Successfully, Showcasing the Future of Payments, Security & Beyond
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:29
    XRP Ledger Grows 300% in 48 Hours: Payments Count Recovers to Pre-Crash Levels
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:23
    Bitcoin Has 20 Years to Prepare for Quantum Computing Risks: Report
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:14
    'Great Signal' for Bitcoin Emerges as BTC May Start 'Attacking' $70,000: Major Analyst
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all