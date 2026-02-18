AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks

By Arman Shirinyan
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 10:45
XRP is rapidly losing payments volume on the network, which is not a great signal.
Advertisement
XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

The past two weeks have seen a sharp decline in payments activity, according to XRP on-chain data. According to metrics monitoring payment volume across XRP Ledger, transaction flows between accounts have decreased by almost 90% from their peak in early February, which is one of the most dramatic drops in network usage in recent memory. 

Baseline returned

The volume of daily payments at the start of the period momentarily jumped into the multibillion-unit range, indicating a resurgence of network activity and a rise in utility demand. This momentum, though, was fleeting. Activity has gradually decreased since then, with payment volumes reverting to baseline levels and ultimately plummeting to a small portion of their most recent peaks. 

Article image
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Usually a sharp decline like this indicates declining transactional demand as opposed to merely transient volatility. Fewer transfers indicate less utility activity among exchange payment providers, and users interacting with the ledger as payments volume is frequently seen as a stand-in for actual network usage. The price action is also displaying this weakness. 

HOT Stories
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter' Crypto Market Review: XRP at Make-or-Break $1.50, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters Oversold Range, Is BTC Triangle Breakout Incoming?

Downtrend continues

On the daily chart, XRP is trading within a wider downward channel and has had difficulty establishing any kind of sustained recovery. Key moving averages have not been reclaimed despite recent attempts at a bounce; they are still sloping downward and supporting bearish pressure.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/18/2026 - 06:05
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter'
ByAlex Dovbnya

After recovering from recent lows, the asset is now trading close to a precarious support zone, but the recovery is still technically weak. Compared to previous sell-offs, the volume that accompanied recent upward moves has also been muted, indicating that buyers are being cautious rather than aggressively accumulating. XRP's reputation could worsen if payment activity does not quickly improve.

Long-term confidence is typically weakened by decreased network engagement, especially among institutional participants who keep a careful eye on utility metrics. It is not an irreversible matter, though. If exchange flows, remittance channels or liquidity providers resume regular operations, payment volumes can rapidly increase. 

Advertisement

For now traders, should keep a close eye on both on-chain metrics and price structure. Restoring confidence could be indicated by a stabilization or recovery in payments activity, but ongoing weakness could indicate more downward pressure in the coming weeks.

#XRP #XRP Ledger
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 10:10
'What Did I Do?': Ripple CTO Emeritus Reacts to XRP Community's Rage Against Wallet Fees
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 10:45
XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 10:10
'What Did I Do?': Ripple CTO Emeritus Reacts to XRP Community's Rage Against Wallet Fees
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all