XRP Ledger Devnet Reboot Scheduled for March 3 as Devs Prepare for Update

XRP Ledger Validator Vet hints at an ongoing reset coming to the XRP Ledger devnet. "The reset is coming next Tuesday so you don't have to recreate your dev setup on the dev net yet," Vet said as he posted an update that over 21% of all XRP nodes have updated to the new version 3.1.1 that was released a few days ago.

Version 3.1.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, was released on Feb. 23. This release supersedes version 3.1.0, disabling the Batch and fixBatchInnerSigs amendments due to a severe bug.

XRP Ledger devnet reset coming

According to the official XRPL blog, XRP Ledger devnet is scheduled for a reset on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. It gives the reason for the reset to be because of the fix update to the batch amendment.

In the past week, the XRP Ledger Foundation stated a bug was reported in the batch and fixBatchInnerSigs amendments through its bug bounty program.

In this light, XRP Ledger developers indicated that the Batch amendment requires more development and is now set to "unsupported" in version 3.1.1. To prevent validators that upgrade to this version from becoming amendment-blocked, the devnet must be reset.

This reset affects devnet only while other networks will continue to operate as usual, including XRPL Mainnet, XRPL Testnet, Xahau and the Hooks Testnet.

The reset will delete all ledger data in Devnet, including all accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, AMMs, escrows and other data. This implies all balances will be reset to zero and the block number will start at one again. However, no changes are anticipated to services such as devnet APIs, faucets, explorers, access rights and wallet integrations; these services usually manage resets without issues.

Any existing accounts or other data might need a new test XRP from the faucet and will need to be recreated.