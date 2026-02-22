AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Ledger Developers Plan Batch Amendment Updates After Bug Report

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 12:27
    XRP Ledger developers have hinted at follow-up action following a bug report.
    In a recent tweet, XRP Ledger validator Vet shares a quick recap of the XRP batch amendment issue and what to expect next.

    In a Feb. 20 tweet, the XRP Ledger Foundation stated it had received a report through its Bug Bounty program for the batch amendment. It stated that XRP Ledger is not affected by the bug and is safe.

    While it reviews the report submitted by the community, the XRP Ledger Foundation urges validators to veto the batch amendment.

    In a further batch amendment update shared on X, the XRP Ledger Foundation stated that a fix is underway and is undergoing additional validation before being included in a new XRP software update. It added that it is currently preparing a release to formally deprecate the current batch amendments while reiterating that XRP Ledger stays unaffected and is safe.

    With this in place, Vet shares what to expect next in a tweet. A new XRP software update is expected next week, which deprecates the batch amendment. Although there is no expected timeline, Vet outlines logical follow-ups to be a bug report blog post and another XRP software update with a new fixed batch amendment.

    Batch amendment bug

    As reported, a bug was detected in the batch amendment right before the activation. The batch transaction amendment just had one more vote to go for it to enter majority when the bug was detected.

    The proposed batch transactions feature allows atomic execution of multiple transactions and will make it even easier for developers to build apps that can generate revenue directly on-chain. This long-sought-after amendment from the broader community makes it much easier to offer paid features, automate flows and build apps that generate revenue.

    A bug was also detected in the fixbatchinnersigs amendment, which fixes an issue where inner transactions of a batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures.

    XRP Ledger repository key updated

    According to a recent notice on the XRPL blog, Ripple has rotated the GPG key used to sign rippled packages. Users are urged to download and trust the new key to prevent issues upgrading in the future as automatic upgrades might not work until they have trusted the new key.

    XRP Ledger users should add Ripple's package-signing GPG key and then verify the fingerprint of the newly added key.

