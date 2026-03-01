XRP Ledger Dev Raises Alert on Fake 'Passes' Scam Targeting Wallets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger developer and Xaman founder Wietse Wind has issued an alert to the XRP community regarding scams targeting wallet holders.

In such scams, the scammer sends fake NFTs with the intent of making an offer to an unsuspecting victim to trade something in return. According to recent reports, scammers pry at offers made from wallets for NFTs, copy or duplicate and mint from another wallet to offer to unsuspecting users for sale.

WARNING!! 🚨



We are *NOT* sending "passes" or NFT's!



These are sent by SCAMMERS!!



Do not engage, do not accept, CANCEL their offer.



Please RT far and wide. pic.twitter.com/cYQkceqwzV — Wietse Wind - 🪝🛠 Xaman® + XRPL + Xahau (@WietseWind) February 28, 2026

In another such scam attempt, a scammer creates a website with a fake Xaman domain and sends an offer, a pass to join a closed Xaman beta.

In this light, Wind flagged a fake Xaman NFT in a recent tweet, warning the XRP community that the wallet provider is not sending "passes" or "NFTs." These, he stated, are being sent by scammers.

Wind urges XRP holders to cancel such offers and never engage or accept. As fake NFT offers proliferate, users are urged to exercise caution and verify wallet addresses of artists and projects before accepting any offer.

This follows similar warnings in recent times to XRP wallet holders. Fake support accounts are flagged as one of the more common XRPL scam vectors. Genuine support will never ask for seed phrases or for users to sign a transaction or "verify" their wallets and does not contact users via X, Discord or unsolicited DMs.

Wind shares a few tips to stay safe for XRP users: they should never engage with anything they do not trust, never accept offers they did not ask for or do not understand, use only in-app support, never share their secrets and never sign anything that feels too good to be true.

What's coming in March?

According to the official XRPL blog, XRP Ledger devnet is scheduled for a reset on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The reset will delete all ledger data in the devnet, including all accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, AMMs, escrows and other data.

Crypto is just a day away from the highly anticipated March 1 deadline to settle reward provisions for the Clarity Act. Analysts expect this potential development to be the main driver of markets heading into March.