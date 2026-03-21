XRP Ledger Addresses With 100,000 XRP Hit 32,054

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XRP Ledger adoption continues to grow in the cryptocurrency space as addresses with 100,000 XRP and above have hit a new high. As highlighted by market intelligence platform Santiment, 32,054 wallets contain over 100,000 XRP, which signals active utility on the ledger by institutional holders.

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Retail XRP wallets expand to 5.66 million as institutional interest grows

Notably, holders with over 100,000 XRP are whales, large investors or early adopters of XRP.

While the 32,054 wallets might appear small, these holders likely control a huge percentage of the XRP supply. The growth in the number of wallets with over 100,000 XRP indicates capital concentration among whales and institutional holders.

📈 XRP Ledger is continuing to see its network grow. Based on wallet size, here are the amount of addresses under each tier:



🦐🐟 Less Than 100 XRP: 5.66M Wallets

🐡🐬 100 to 100K XRP: 2.01M Wallets

🦈🐳 More Than 100K XRP: 32,054 Wallets pic.twitter.com/QN1AWIhYBJ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 21, 2026

Besides this category of holders, Santiment observed that retail users have expanded further from their 4.7 million wallets in early 2025. These small holders have less than 100 XRP in their wallets. Currently, the wallet address count of retail holders has hit 5.66 million XRP wallets.

These comprise small-time investors in the asset, people just testing the network to understand how things work and new users. The almost 1 million addition reveals broad adoption of the coin at the grassroots level.

These new users appear to have confidence in XRP despite its price volatility. The growth is likely due to positive developments in the Ripple ecosystem, like strategic collaborations with traditional institutions and the firm’s legal battle with the U.S. regulatory body.

The long legal battle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over XRP as a "security" or not finally ended in 2025. The SEC has now officially recognized XRP as a non-security , categorizing it as a commodity.

Regulatory clarity and Ripple developments boost XRP adoption

Ripple’s win provided legal clarity and opened the path to more adoption, both for institutional and retail holders.

Meanwhile, wallet distribution shows that mid-tier addresses, which contain between 100 and 100,000 XRP, now stand at 2.01 million. Although these investors hold a sizable amount of the coin, they are not classified as whales.

Overall, the total number of wallets across all tiers indicates that the XRP ecosystem is expanding. The massive concentration of capital within the over 32,000 wallets can influence the asset’s price direction in the crypto market.

On the other hand, the large base of retail wallets and mid-tier holders shows increased participation among these categories. The development is largely due to the post-2025 regulatory clarity with the asset.