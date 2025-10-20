'XRP Isn't Something You Sell': Black Swan Capitalist Founder

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah claims XRP is not a speculative asset to trade. Rather, Versan views XRP as a foundational element in a future financial system.

Advertisement

Why you should not sell XRP

Versan reiterated in a recent X post that investors should not sell their XRP stash. According to the Black Swan Capitalist founder, XRP is the digital collateral for the future of the entire financial system.

The founder likely sees XRP as integral to decentralized finance, given that Ripple is focused on facilitating fast, low-cost international transactions. It also suggests that XRP could serve as a trusted asset in a new system, possibly replacing or complementing traditional fiat-based collateral.

As I’ve said for years, XRP isn’t something you sell. It’s the digital collateral for where this entire financial system is heading.



The play is to profit from other digital assets while the debt-based system keeps running, then rotate into gold, silver, and tangible assets. — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) October 20, 2025

For now, Versan urged XRP investors to profit from other cryptocurrencies. He also advised existing cryptocurrencies at some point to invest in precious metals like gold and silver or physical assets such as real estate.

Several commenters agreed with Versan that XRP should not be used for everyday purchases. These enthusiasts perceive XRP as part of a shift away from centralized financial systems toward blockchain-based alternatives.

Surprisingly, XRP recently dropped 36% in payments amid discussions about its real-world utility. Pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan confirmed he has used XRP to make a direct payment .

Despite his comments, it appeared that the recent debate caused holders to hold back on using XRP for payments.

Notably, XRP began dropping in payments since September. Payments activity dropped 70% in a month from over 750,000 in early August to 221,000 on Sept. 8.

XRP price turns bullish

The XRP price experienced huge downtrends following the historic market crash on Oct. 10. The Ripple-backed coin plunged as low as $2.20.

With the broader crypto market now in rebound mode, XRP is also showing an improved price outlook.

As of press time, XRP is valued at $2.47, up 2.6% over the past 24 hours. Within the same time frame, trading volume surged moderately by 14.3% to $3.54 billion. This spike showed that investors have resumed activity on the coin. Combined with positive technicals, analysts foresee a potential breakout of XRP to $3 in the short term.

Moreover, recent positive developments in the Ripple ecosystem also support a price breakout soon.