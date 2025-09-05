XRP Heavily Mispriced If This Bollinger Bands' Chart Is True

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bollinger Bands, a volatility and relative pricing tool, are showing an intriguing signal on XRP right now: the token looks cheaper than the broader chart noise suggests.

It all starts with the daily time frame, where currently, the XRP price is trading at around $2.83; meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands' midpoint stretches at $2.91. When prices are below average, it is often seen as a sign of weakness.

But in this case, it suggests that the market is paying less for XRP than its typical 20-day value. This is an example of undervaluation, shown by candles consistently below the midline but not breaking the lower edge, which is holding at $2.70.

This same undervalued reading is clearer on the weekly frame.

XRP price: Weekly outlook

XRP is still well above the $2.60 median, but the upper band goes up to $3.46, leaving a wide zone where the price could travel without being overstretched. In practice, that means the coin can rise almost 20% before the model says it's expensive.

Undervaluation is not just about today's level but also about how much room there is before the top of the band is tagged.

Finally, the monthly perspective just seals the deal. XRP has been holding steady at around $1.57 since early 2025, and from what we have seen in the past, once it hits this level, it usually stays in the upper range for a while.

With the price at $2.83 and the ceiling at $3.51, the Bollinger Bands suggest that XRP is trading in the "discount zone" of an ongoing cycle.