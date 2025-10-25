AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Gets Unusual Investment From Hyperliquid Whale

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 12:59
    James Wynn has taken a large bet on XRP, citing the technology in payments as a trigger.
    Advertisement
    XRP Gets Unusual Investment From Hyperliquid Whale
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    James Wynn, a prominent crypto trader known for his aggressive, high-leverage bets on Hyperliquid, discussed his recent deep dive into XRP. He shared his decision to commit a large chunk of his portfolio to the Ripple-backed coin.

    Advertisement

    Why James Wynn is bullish on XRP

    James Wynn revealed in an X post his decision to invest in XRP by allocating "$25…," likely $25,000, $25 million or more into the asset. Wynn acknowledges the risks, just like every other investment.

    Wynn explained that he spent a full day binge-reading analyses on the technology of XRP, history and potential.

    This disclosure has sparked discussions on X. While some praised the move as whale validation for XRP, others questioned whether it is another hype cycle.

    Critics speculate his activity might even be a marketing stunt for Hyperliquid, boosting platform volume and its token (HYPE). However, Wynn maintains it is genuine high-risk trading.

    He highlighted that his core interest in XRP centers around its potential to revolutionize the banking systems.

    Notably, XRP is well known for settling instant, low-cost cross-border payments, potentially transforming how banks and remittance firms handle trillions in global transfers.

    Meanwhile, Wynn has become a popular figure in the crypto community for sharing his trades transparently on X. His style involves massive leveraged positions, often on assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others, leading to dramatic swings.

    XRP price performance and outlook

    Notably, the Hyperliquid whale's bet on XRP aligns with the optimistic sentiments surrounding the asset.

    In the past 24 hours, the XRP price has surged 4.17% to $2.55. The value of the coin also increased by 8.2% on the weekly chart, while trading volume surged 36.9% to $4.68 billion.

    Selling pressure is gradually declining as bulls begin to take charge. However, the XRP price still needs to break above the $2.8 resistance for sentiment to turn decisively bullish.

    Nevertheless, history suggests a breakout is imminent, supported by recent Ripple expansion moves.

    In a recent U.Today report, Ripple President Monica Long reacted to an announcement of the Ripple Prime platform. Monica Long disclosed that it comes with expansive opportunities as Ripple Prime is exploring several ways to utilize XRP and RLUSD.

    Furthermore, Ripple’s payment infrastructure, crypto custody and XRP utility are anticipated to complement the services offered within Ripple Prime.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 12:15
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero and Forms Golden Cross, but Will It Last?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 11:52
    Binance Coin Kick-Starts New Rally Amid Golden Cross Emergence
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 12:59
    XRP Gets Unusual Investment From Hyperliquid Whale
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 12:15
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero and Forms Golden Cross, but Will It Last?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 11:52
    Binance Coin Kick-Starts New Rally Amid Golden Cross Emergence
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all