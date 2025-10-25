XRP Gets Unusual Investment From Hyperliquid Whale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

James Wynn, a prominent crypto trader known for his aggressive, high-leverage bets on Hyperliquid, discussed his recent deep dive into XRP. He shared his decision to commit a large chunk of his portfolio to the Ripple-backed coin.

Why James Wynn is bullish on XRP

James Wynn revealed in an X post his decision to invest in XRP by allocating "$25…," likely $25,000, $25 million or more into the asset. Wynn acknowledges the risks, just like every other investment.

Wynn explained that he spent a full day binge-reading analyses on the technology of XRP, history and potential.

This disclosure has sparked discussions on X. While some praised the move as whale validation for XRP, others questioned whether it is another hype cycle.

I’ve spent the last 24hrs going down the rabbit hole of $XRP.



I have decided to invest a SIGNIFICANT portion into XRP. ($25..+)



I believe it could revolutionize the banking systems. It’s a gamble, as all investments are.



Whether you are Team XRP or not. I want everyone to… — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) October 25, 2025

Critics speculate his activity might even be a marketing stunt for Hyperliquid, boosting platform volume and its token (HYPE). However, Wynn maintains it is genuine high-risk trading.

He highlighted that his core interest in XRP centers around its potential to revolutionize the banking systems.

Notably, XRP is well known for settling instant, low-cost cross-border payments , potentially transforming how banks and remittance firms handle trillions in global transfers.

Meanwhile, Wynn has become a popular figure in the crypto community for sharing his trades transparently on X. His style involves massive leveraged positions, often on assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others, leading to dramatic swings.

XRP price performance and outlook

Notably, the Hyperliquid whale's bet on XRP aligns with the optimistic sentiments surrounding the asset.

In the past 24 hours, the XRP price has surged 4.17% to $2.55. The value of the coin also increased by 8.2% on the weekly chart, while trading volume surged 36.9% to $4.68 billion.

Selling pressure is gradually declining as bulls begin to take charge. However, the XRP price still needs to break above the $2.8 resistance for sentiment to turn decisively bullish.

Nevertheless, history suggests a breakout is imminent, supported by recent Ripple expansion moves.

In a recent U.Today report , Ripple President Monica Long reacted to an announcement of the Ripple Prime platform. Monica Long disclosed that it comes with expansive opportunities as Ripple Prime is exploring several ways to utilize XRP and RLUSD.

Furthermore, Ripple’s payment infrastructure, crypto custody and XRP utility are anticipated to complement the services offered within Ripple Prime.