AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 14:03
    XRP dips to $1.76 after a violent long flush, with $71 million wiped out in 24 hours and liquidation data showing an extreme 11,348% imbalance as leveraged bulls were forced out.
    Advertisement
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of January has been anything but boring. Following all the turbulence, XRP underwent one of its most severe liquidation imbalances in recent memory - a ratio of 11,348% between longs and shorts over the past 12 hours, as represented by CoinGlass

    Advertisement

    Over $57 million in long positions were liquidated versus just $503,000 in shorts, exposing an aggressive, one-sided leverage buildup that collapsed as XRP broke below key support.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    This cascade occurred during a rapid sell-off that took the XRP price from $1.81 to $1.71, eliminating over-leveraged longs and clearing shallow bid depth. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Ex-Ripple CTO: ‘Rational People’ Don’t See $100 XRP Yet
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Are There Any Chances? Is XRP Eyeing $1.50? Bitcoin (BTC) Under Bearish Control

    The liquidation footprint matches the chart: a vertical breakdown with no defensive wick, followed by a flat, indecisive drift near the $1.77 zone. The short-term structure is now broken, and the bulls are absorbing losses with no reason to hope for a recovery.

    Advertisement

    XRP price prediction: More pain, until funding stabilizes

    The 24-hour picture does not soften the blow. Long liquidations total $71 million, while short-side exits barely reach $985,930. Derivatives positioning remains distorted, and no counterflow has materialized to suggest a bottom is forming. 

    Every attempt to bounce above $1.77 has been met with only more brutal selling pressure for the XRP token, and the $1.81 zone now functions as heavy resistance rather than a potential recovery launchpad.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/30/2026 - 10:44
    XRP Rockets 100% in Volumes Amid $1.72 Billion Market Crash: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    This is not an anomaly; it is a leveraged washout, with poor risk management by late bulls chasing upside without support retests. 

    What one willing to buy XRP there should do is watch if funding normalizes and open interest resets without a price collapse, so the price may stabilize. Until then, the risk of another flush toward $1.68 is as real as the 11,348% liquidation imbalance.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Liquidation Imbalance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:50
    Are XRP Millionaires Buying? On-Chain Signals Say So
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:03
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:50
    Are XRP Millionaires Buying? On-Chain Signals Say So
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:45
    Top SHIB Exec Believes Bear Market Is Here, But There's a Catch
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:41
    Just $607 Million in 24 Hours: Cardano Open Interest Crashes in Market Wipeout
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:03
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:50
    Are XRP Millionaires Buying? On-Chain Signals Say So
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all