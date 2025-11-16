XRP Eyes Rare $716 Million On-Chain Whale Anomaly as XRP Price Breakout Brewing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is once again in news headlines after on-chain data showed 716 transactions worth more than $1,000,000 each. This is the highest number of large transfers recorded for XRP in the past four months, according to Ali Martinez.

It confirms that high-value addresses were active at an unusual scale compared to the last four months. The figure reflects ledger activity only: large wallets moved funds, but the spot price did not produce a matching reaction.

During the same time, XRP traded in a stable price corridor between $2.20 and $2.30 across major exchanges. On Binance, the session recorded a high of $2.2400, a low of $2.2329 and a closing price near $2.2399. Intraday movement stayed within a $0.02 range, and no hourly candle showed more than a 1% deviation from the previous close.

Order book data on Binance within the 1% zone matched levels seen throughout Nov. 10-16, with no unusual spikes in executed volume. No individual spot trade above $5,000,000 was logged during the transfer window based on available tick records.

XRP price in focus

The last comparable peak in XRP whale activity occurred in late summer, but the count at that time remained below 500 large transfers. The current number of 716 therefore sets a new single-session high for the July-November period.

If this activity reappears within the next few sessions, traders will likely watch for an expansion of hourly ranges toward $2.34-$2.38, as repeated cluster transfers often precede liquidity hunts. Any break above $2.40 on increased whale participation would confirm that this transfer wave was an early signal rather than an isolated shuffle.