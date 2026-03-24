XRP Eyes End to Five-Month Downtrend With March Price Rebound

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After multiple months of steady price weaknesses fueled by the recurring market volatility witnessed recently, XRP may be on track to break the prolonged streak of monthly declines in March.

Recent weeks have seen XRP regain momentum as its price begins to witness short-term breakouts, showing signs of recovery in March. With its recent strong price moves, XRP is raising hopes among investors that it could reverse its recent bearish momentum.

XRP to close five months of negative returns

Notably, data from Cryptorank shows that XRP has recorded consecutive monthly losses since the massive Oct. 10 crash in late 2025, extending the downtrend into early 2026.

So far since the new year began, XRP has posted consistent monthly declines. As such, it has recorded steady negative returns for the past five consecutive months.

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So far in 2026, January posted a decline of about 10.6%, followed by a deeper 16.2% drop in February. However, March has so far projected a modest gain of about 3%. With this resurgence, it appears that XRP could close March in the positive territory.

XRP to see first monthly gain in 2026

While XRP is currently witnessing another price rally, investors are optimistic that March could mark the first monthly gain for XRP in 2026 if momentum holds.

Apparently, a positive monthly close for XRP in March could effectively end the prolonged losing streak that has lasted for five months straight and largely influenced market sentiment surrounding XRP.

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Amid the ongoing price rally, XRP is trading around $1.41 as of writing time, showing an increase of 3.31% over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

If the rally sustains for a longer period of time, it could fuel higher returns for March such that it could not be offset by short-term corrections that might surface before the month ends.