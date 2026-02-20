AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETFs See 83% Jump in Institutional Interest in 24 Hours

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 12:41
    XRP ETF has flipped its negative outlook, closing 83% up as the daily inflow tops $4.05 million.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETFs See 83% Jump in Institutional Interest in 24 Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Institutional interest in XRP appears to have returned as the coin registered significant inflows in the last 24 hours. As per SoSoValue data, spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a total net inflow of $4.05 million.

    Advertisement

    XRP ETF flows show volatile but resilient institutional interest

    Notably, this is a significant increase from midweek trading data, where the XRP ETF had outflows amounting to $2.21 million, marking an 83% uptick. The sharp increase suggests that institutional investors have again rekindled their interest in XRP despite continued price volatility.

    The asset had seen a decline in institutional interest after a five-day streak of inflows and closing in the green zone. However, between Feb. 11, 2026, and now, the XRP ETF only recorded one positive inflow, on Feb. 13, of $4.50 million.

    This reveals the fluctuation that has characterized the spot XRP exchange-traded funds market over the last 10 days. The renewed demand could prove bullish for XRP, which continues to suffer volatility concerns on the broader crypto market.

    In the last 30 days, XRP has lost 25.18% of its value as the downward momentum refuses to let up. With renewed institutional demand, XRP might find respite and begin to stabilize in price.

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has climbed from a daily low of $1.39 to a peak of $1.43. As of this writing, XRP exchanged hands at $1.42, reflecting a 0.59% increase within the period.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/20/2026 - 10:24
    Ripple Increases RLUSD Liquidity With Latest $20 Million Mint
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Amid the price recovery, market sentiment remains cautious as trading volume has not matched price movement. Volume is down by 5.46% or $2.21 billion, signaling that retail traders are still monitoring developments even as institutional appetite reawakens.

    Key levels to watch as XRP bulls target $1.70 

    If XRP is able to reclaim the $1.70 price and stabilize above this level, traders’ confidence might increase and more participants engage the coin.

    One notable thing with the XRP ETF is that its inflows have been known to defy broader market bearishness. In the second trading week of February, despite the broader market bleeding that impacted Bitcoin and Ethereum, the XRP ETF soared.

    The asset boasted of $45 million in inflows, whereas Bitcoin and Ethereum combined suffered a total outflow of $229 million.

    It appears that institutional investors treat XRP’s volatility and price dip as another buying opportunity. If XRP is able to break out of its current stagnation, the rally could see the coin soar and reclaim its position above the $2.50 price zone.

    #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:54
    Binance Sees Major Investor Sentiment Shift: Biggest Whale Inflows Since 2024
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:41
    XRP ETFs See 83% Jump in Institutional Interest in 24 Hours
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:54
    Binance Sees Major Investor Sentiment Shift: Biggest Whale Inflows Since 2024
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all