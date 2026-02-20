XRP ETFs See 83% Jump in Institutional Interest in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Institutional interest in XRP appears to have returned as the coin registered significant inflows in the last 24 hours. As per SoSoValue data , spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a total net inflow of $4.05 million.

XRP ETF flows show volatile but resilient institutional interest

Notably, this is a significant increase from midweek trading data, where the XRP ETF had outflows amounting to $2.21 million, marking an 83% uptick. The sharp increase suggests that institutional investors have again rekindled their interest in XRP despite continued price volatility.

The asset had seen a decline in institutional interest after a five-day streak of inflows and closing in the green zone. However, between Feb. 11, 2026, and now, the XRP ETF only recorded one positive inflow, on Feb. 13, of $4.50 million.

This reveals the fluctuation that has characterized the spot XRP exchange-traded funds market over the last 10 days. The renewed demand could prove bullish for XRP, which continues to suffer volatility concerns on the broader crypto market.

In the last 30 days, XRP has lost 25.18% of its value as the downward momentum refuses to let up. With renewed institutional demand, XRP might find respite and begin to stabilize in price.

In the last 24 hours, XRP has climbed from a daily low of $1.39 to a peak of $1.43. As of this writing, XRP exchanged hands at $1.42, reflecting a 0.59% increase within the period.

Amid the price recovery, market sentiment remains cautious as trading volume has not matched price movement. Volume is down by 5.46% or $2.21 billion, signaling that retail traders are still monitoring developments even as institutional appetite reawakens.

Key levels to watch as XRP bulls target $1.70

If XRP is able to reclaim the $1.70 price and stabilize above this level, traders’ confidence might increase and more participants engage the coin.

One notable thing with the XRP ETF is that its inflows have been known to defy broader market bearishness . In the second trading week of February, despite the broader market bleeding that impacted Bitcoin and Ethereum, the XRP ETF soared.

The asset boasted of $45 million in inflows, whereas Bitcoin and Ethereum combined suffered a total outflow of $229 million.

It appears that institutional investors treat XRP’s volatility and price dip as another buying opportunity. If XRP is able to break out of its current stagnation, the rally could see the coin soar and reclaim its position above the $2.50 price zone.