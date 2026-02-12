XRP ETFs Note Zero Flows Despite Price Recovery Signals

The crypto market is beginning to return to the green zone as leading cryptocurrencies are beginning to show decent increases after the recent market crash.

While there are multiple indications that the market is seeing shifting sentiment and is about to see broad market resurgence, data from SosoValue shows that XRP ETFs recorded zero daily net inflows during their last trading session on Feb. 11.

This silent movement of XRP funds reflects a pause in investor activity, possibly out of caution, even as market watchers pointed to potential recovery signals in XRP’s price.

XRP ETFs maintain $1.23 billion milestone despite zero twist

According to the data, the U.S. XRP spot ETFs have retained massive cumulative net inflows of $1.23 billion even though they posted a daily total net inflow of $0.00.

While XRP has continued to hover below the $1.40 line, the flat inflow seen yesterday suggests that investors are taking a moment to observe the market following the repeated volatility recently seen across the broader crypto market.

Following the dormant performance pulled off by XRP funds, all five funds, including Bitwise , Franklin Templeton and others, reported zero one-day net inflows and modest daily price declines of roughly 1% to 1.3%, alongside small premium or discount fluctuations.

While XRP ETFs have continued to show mixed momentum, they have maintained resilience as they have continued to pull in steady but low inflows, while other ETFs saw repeated withdrawals. XRP ETFs previously recorded single-day inflows of $3.26 million on Feb. 11 and $6.31 million on Feb. 10.

