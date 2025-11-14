Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 22:55
    Crypto market today: Canary XRP ETF hits the spot in just a few minutes of launch; SHIB price adds a zero; Czech National Bank becomes first in EU to test crypto.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP ETF smashes launch expectations

    Canary XRP ETF hits a crucial milestone in just a few minutes of launch.

    • Launch performance. Canary’s newly launched XRP ETF (XRPC) recorded $26M in volume within the first 30 minutes on Nov. 13.

    Just after its launch on Thursday, November 13, the Canary XRP ETF is already beating expectations, as it has recorded a surprising $26 million in volume within the first 30 minutes of its grand debut. 

    Eric Balchunas, the senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, has shared this update via his X handle, revealing that the milestone has seen XRPC blow out his initial predictions of $17 million.

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Breaking: Saylor Denies Rumors of Selling 47K BTC
    Galaxy’s Bitcoin Wallets See Sharp Outflows as BTC Collapses Below $95K
    • Key drivers. The stronger-than-expected debut reflects pre-launch hype, market enthusiasm

    The analyst further shared data revealing that the ETF is priced at $26.54 per share. Hence, this means that about 1 million units have been traded early within half an hour after it launched.

    Advertisement

    The early momentum surrounding XRPC has far exceeded initial expectations, beating previous predictions of market experts. Apparently, this is attributable to the hype and heightened enthusiasm surrounding the product long before its official launch.

    Shiba Inu slips, adds a zero amid prolonged sideways trading

    SHIB has added a new zero to its price as it continues its downtrend for November.

    • Price drop. SHIB has added a zero again, sliding to $0.000009771, down 1.3% on the day.

    Shiba Inu has added a zero, following weeks of price volatility, which has prolonged the sideways trading range. This breakdown to lower levels comes as Shiba Inu breaks a historic November deadlock.

    SHIB has faced consolidation since early 2025, with the price unable to sustain breaks above major support and resistance.

    • October break. SHIB fell below the $0.00001 psychological threshold in late October.

    In late October, the SHIB price broke below the important psychological level of $0.00001 per coin, adding a new zero. While the drop did not last long, the damage was already done, and now the entire setup for Shiba Inu looks fragile. 

    This range-bound behavior reflected low volatility, weak demand and competition from other meme coins, leading to investor frustration over stalled growth.

    Czech National Bank becomes first in EU to test digital asset portfolio

    CNB's $1 million Bitcoin purchase is being framed as a controlled experiment, not an investment or a change to the Czech central bank's reserves.

    • Crypto sandbox. The Czech National Bank has opened a $1 million experimental portfolio that includes Bitcoin.

    The Czech National Bank (CNB) has created a "test portfolio" of digital assets worth $1 million, including Bitcoin, U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins and a tokenized dollar deposit. 

    This is not part of the CNB’s official international reserves and is more like an experimental account for learning purposes. Central banks typically do not hold crypto directly because of its volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

    • First step. The move makes the CNB the first central bank in the European Union to formally experiment with digital assets.

    Central banks typically do not hold crypto directly because of its volatility and regulatory uncertainty. CNB’s move is notable because it is the first central bank within the European Union to experiment with digital assets.

    With the latest move, the CNB wants to gain practical experience with blockchain-based assets. They aim to prepare for future changes in the financial system, including tokenization, digital payments and new forms of assets.

    #XRP ETF #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 20:38
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 18:53
    Bitcoin Miners Approaching Breakeven Point Amid Price Drop
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 22:55
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 20:38
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 18:53
    Bitcoin Miners Approaching Breakeven Point Amid Price Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD