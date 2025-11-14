XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP ETF smashes launch expectations

Canary XRP ETF hits a crucial milestone in just a few minutes of launch.

Launch performance. Canary’s newly launched XRP ETF (XRPC) recorded $26M in volume within the first 30 minutes on Nov. 13.

Just after its launch on Thursday, November 13, the Canary XRP ETF is already beating expectations, as it has recorded a surprising $26 million in volume within the first 30 minutes of its grand debut.

Eric Balchunas, the senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, has shared this update via his X handle, revealing that the milestone has seen XRPC blow out his initial predictions of $17 million.

Key drivers. The stronger-than-expected debut reflects pre-launch hype, market enthusiasm

The analyst further shared data revealing that the ETF is priced at $26.54 per share. Hence, this means that about 1 million units have been traded early within half an hour after it launched.

Advertisement

The early momentum surrounding XRPC has far exceeded initial expectations, beating previous predictions of market experts. Apparently, this is attributable to the hype and heightened enthusiasm surrounding the product long before its official launch.

Shiba Inu slips, adds a zero amid prolonged sideways trading

SHIB has added a new zero to its price as it continues its downtrend for November.

Price drop. SHIB has added a zero again, sliding to $0.000009771, down 1.3% on the day.

Shiba Inu has added a zero, following weeks of price volatility, which has prolonged the sideways trading range. This breakdown to lower levels comes as Shiba Inu breaks a historic November deadlock.

SHIB has faced consolidation since early 2025, with the price unable to sustain breaks above major support and resistance.

October break. SHIB fell below the $0.00001 psychological threshold in late October.

In late October, the SHIB price broke below the important psychological level of $0.00001 per coin, adding a new zero. While the drop did not last long, the damage was already done, and now the entire setup for Shiba Inu looks fragile.

This range-bound behavior reflected low volatility, weak demand and competition from other meme coins, leading to investor frustration over stalled growth.

Czech National Bank becomes first in EU to test digital asset portfolio

CNB's $1 million Bitcoin purchase is being framed as a controlled experiment, not an investment or a change to the Czech central bank's reserves.

Crypto sandbox. The Czech National Bank has opened a $1 million experimental portfolio that includes Bitcoin.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) has created a "test portfolio" of digital assets worth $1 million, including Bitcoin, U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins and a tokenized dollar deposit.

This is not part of the CNB’s official international reserves and is more like an experimental account for learning purposes. Central banks typically do not hold crypto directly because of its volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

First step. The move makes the CNB the first central bank in the European Union to formally experiment with digital assets.

Central banks typically do not hold crypto directly because of its volatility and regulatory uncertainty. CNB’s move is notable because it is the first central bank within the European Union to experiment with digital assets.

With the latest move, the CNB wants to gain practical experience with blockchain-based assets. They aim to prepare for future changes in the financial system, including tokenization, digital payments and new forms of assets.