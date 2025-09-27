Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has revealed his expectations concerning the firm's U.S. Solana ETF.

Horsley had stated in a recent X post that Europe’s Bitwise Solana staking ETP saw $60 million in inflows this week. "Solana on people’s minds," Horsley said.

Reacting to this post, an X user asked the Bitwise CEO about his projection of inflows for the company's U.S. Solana ETFs post approval. Horsley responded, "$1 trillion first day," adding "second day is anyone's guess," highlighting growing institutional demand for Solana exposure.

$1 trillion first day



September 26, 2025

Several applications for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking could receive U.S. approval by mid-October, Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, predicts following new filings.

Geraci noted that asset managers, including Bitwise, have filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana ETFs to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. The S-1 document is a comprehensive disclosure outlining the company’s financials, risk profile and the securities they intend to offer.

"Another flurry of S-1 amendments filed today on spot sol ETFs… Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, & Canary includes staking (yes, bodes well for spot eth ETF staking). Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks," Geraci said.

Get ready for October?

Geraci indicated that October could be significant for the crypto market, pointing to recent developments in the market, such as the first Hyperliquid ETF filing, and the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs.

"Get ready for October," Geraci said. Expectations remain up for October, considered bullish for cryptocurrencies.

At the time of writing, Solana was down 2.81% in the last 24 hours to $196 and 19% weekly as the crypto market saw a sell-off this week in reaction to macroeconomic concerns.