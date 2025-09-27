Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 11:53
    Countdown begins to Bitwise's US Solana ETF approval
    Advertisement
    Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has revealed his expectations concerning the firm's U.S. Solana ETF.

    Advertisement

    Horsley had stated in a recent X post that Europe’s Bitwise Solana staking ETP saw $60 million in inflows this week. "Solana on people’s minds," Horsley said.

    Reacting to this post, an X user asked the Bitwise CEO about his projection of inflows for the company's U.S. Solana ETFs post approval. Horsley responded, "$1 trillion first day," adding "second day is anyone's guess," highlighting growing institutional demand for Solana exposure.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum to $15,000: Latest Price Prediction From Tom Lee
    DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Can Start $5,000 Path Here, XRP Welcomes $2.60, Bitcoin's (BTC) Bullish $108,000 Reversal

    Several applications for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking could receive U.S. approval by mid-October, Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, predicts following new filings.

    Geraci noted that asset managers, including Bitwise, have filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana ETFs to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. The S-1 document is a comprehensive disclosure outlining the company’s financials, risk profile and the securities they intend to offer.

    "Another flurry of S-1 amendments filed today on spot sol ETFs… Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, & Canary includes staking (yes, bodes well for spot eth ETF staking). Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks," Geraci said.

    Get ready for October?

    Geraci indicated that October could be significant for the crypto market, pointing to recent developments in the market, such as the first Hyperliquid ETF filing, and the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs.

    "Get ready for October," Geraci said. Expectations remain up for October, considered bullish for cryptocurrencies.

    At the time of writing, Solana was down 2.81% in the last 24 hours to $196 and 19% weekly as the crypto market saw a sell-off this week in reaction to macroeconomic concerns.

    #Bitwise #Solana ETF #Solana News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:24
    $200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:16
    16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:53
    Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:24
    $200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 11:16
    16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD