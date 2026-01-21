AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Escapes Chart Death Sentence at $1.8261 With -88% Scenario Rejected

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 15:46
    XRP dipped below the key $1.8896 "lifeline" today, triggering a brief -88% collapse setup, but it snapped back fast, leaving bears hanging and bulls hoping this was not just a fakeout.
    Advertisement
    XRP Escapes Chart Death Sentence at $1.8261 With -88% Scenario Rejected
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP bulls just dodged a brutal chart signal reported yesterday by U.Today. This morning, the price of the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $1.8261, passing under the monthly Bollinger midband at $1.8896. 

    Advertisement

    What happened, then, is the recovery, and not a weak one, but with enough strength to close above that line again, avoiding what would have been a confirmation of an 88% drop.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    This middle Bollinger Band on a monthly time frame acted like a line between controlled correction and macro failure since XRP hit its 2023 low.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'
    Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction

    Should the candle close under, it would have set off a free fall, targeting the lower Bollinger Band near $0.21, which mirrors the same structure that preceded 2021's $0.17 local bottom.

    Advertisement

    Can this XRP price roadmap for 2026 sustain?

    What happens instead is XRP printing a green monthly candle for the first time since September, up 5.67% this January, and reasserting this "lifeline" as crucial support on any term, either short or long.

    But the bounce back does not mean that  the bullish structure is fixed, as the upper band resistance is still stretched pretty far away at $3.56, and the chart indicators are still easing off their July peak above $3.30.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/21/2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    This breakdown could attract late dip-buyers reentries, but the pressure point is still alive. If it closes below $1.8896 next month, the capitulation scenario could be back on the table. Until then, it is likely to be sideways price drift for XRP, with a bullish bias if February opens strong.

    The question now is not whether the coin will crash to $0.20, but if this temporary hold is enough to reawaken the rally toward $3.30, or if it just delays what is still going to happen regardless.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:40
    Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:30
    XRP Price Analysis for January 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:46
    XRP Escapes Chart Death Sentence at $1.8261 With -88% Scenario Rejected
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:40
    Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 21
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:30
    XRP Price Analysis for January 21
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:27
    Dogecoin up 2,563% in Liquidation Imbalance as Crypto Meltdown Persists
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:04
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:46
    XRP Escapes Chart Death Sentence at $1.8261 With -88% Scenario Rejected
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:40
    Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:30
    XRP Price Analysis for January 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all