XRP Escapes Chart Death Sentence at $1.8261 With -88% Scenario Rejected

XRP bulls just dodged a brutal chart signal reported yesterday by U.Today. This morning, the price of the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $1.8261, passing under the monthly Bollinger midband at $1.8896.

What happened, then, is the recovery, and not a weak one, but with enough strength to close above that line again, avoiding what would have been a confirmation of an 88% drop.

XRP/USD by TradingView

This middle Bollinger Band on a monthly time frame acted like a line between controlled correction and macro failure since XRP hit its 2023 low.

Should the candle close under, it would have set off a free fall, targeting the lower Bollinger Band near $0.21, which mirrors the same structure that preceded 2021's $0.17 local bottom.

Can this XRP price roadmap for 2026 sustain?

What happens instead is XRP printing a green monthly candle for the first time since September, up 5.67% this January, and reasserting this "lifeline" as crucial support on any term, either short or long.

But the bounce back does not mean that the bullish structure is fixed, as the upper band resistance is still stretched pretty far away at $3.56, and the chart indicators are still easing off their July peak above $3.30.

This breakdown could attract late dip-buyers reentries, but the pressure point is still alive. If it closes below $1.8896 next month, the capitulation scenario could be back on the table. Until then, it is likely to be sideways price drift for XRP, with a bullish bias if February opens strong.

The question now is not whether the coin will crash to $0.20, but if this temporary hold is enough to reawaken the rally toward $3.30, or if it just delays what is still going to happen regardless.