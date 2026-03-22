XRP Enjoying 'Strong Retail Demand,' Report Says

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Institutional capital remains the primary driver for assets like Solana and Ethereum, but the XRP ecosystem is currently being propelled by a massive wave of retail adoption.

According to a new market report from 10x Research, there is a rather peculiar divide between institutional and retail capital flows in the cryptocurrency market.

When it comes to XRP, the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has a dedicated retail base. Meanwhile, Wall Street takes a more cautious approach to the token.

Retail demand versus institutional demand

According to 10x Research, XRP's price action is currently supported by "strong retail demand and expanding utility." While the broader XRPL ecosystem continues to develop real-world use cases, the report notes that "institutional flows remain more cautious."

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As for Bitcoin, it is maintaining a bullish trend but has recently faced pressure from macro headwinds and ETFs. Conversely, Ethereum remains heavily supported by institutional accumulation despite short-term uncertainties surrounding token sales. Meanwhile, Solana's price action is driven mainly by Wall Street.

ETF flows and record wallet growth

According to weekly ETF net flow data shared by market analysts, institutional capital is heavily favoring other major Layer-1 networks.

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For the week, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $95 million in net inflows, while Solana ETFs captured $20 million. Ethereum saw outflows of $60 million. XRP ETFs, however, registered a meager $0.6 million in positive flows, confirming 10x Research's assessment that institutional money remains highly cautious.

However, XRP makes up for its lack of institutional interest with growing on-chain retail adoption.

According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment, XRP Ledger recently hit a significant milestone, recording a record 5.66 million wallets holding under 100 XRP.