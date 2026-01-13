XRP Developer Breaks Silence on Biggest XRPL Challenge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XPP developer Panos recently shed light on what he thinks is the biggest problem of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). According to the developer, XRPL has a major issue with bad marketing and exposure.

What is XRPL's biggest problem?

The comment from the XRP developer is a response to a post from crypto analyst Wietse Wind. The analyst said XRPL has an odd track record of being either too early or too late.

To Wietse Wind, XRPL pioneered many innovative features years before it became mainstream in the crypto space. However, it did not gain widespread adoption or recognition at the time.

By the time the broader market caught on, XRPL was playing catch-up in areas like developer ecosystems.

While Panos agrees with the too-early or too-late assessment, he argues that the root cause is more than just timing.

THIS! I believe the biggest problem here is bad marketing and exposure. XRPL was the OG DeFi chain, yet it was Ethereum that made it popular and invented terms like DeFi, stablecoins, smart contracts and made all these features attractive.



The XRP developer claimed the major XRPL challenge is fundamentally poor marketing, branding and narrative-building. He emphasized that XRPL’s innovations were overshadowed by the success of Ethereum in popularizing similar concepts.

From the start, XRPL had many DeFi-like features. However, the blockchain did not effectively communicate or market these features to developers, investors or users. As a result, the network flew under the radar while competitors built massive hype.

Panos added that much of the attention around XRPL centered on XRP price speculation. This overshadowed the XRPL network's technical strengths, such as its speed, scalability and DeFi capabilities.

The developer argues that the XRP price focus alienated potential builders who might have developed on the ledger.

How name change affected XRPL

Panos further pointed out that naming and branding confusion are other factors that contributed to XRPL’s poor performance.

Originally, Ripple Labs launched as OpenCoin, while XRP and XRPL started as Ripple and the Ripple network.

Subsequently, the company rebranded, and everything was called Ripple, creating confusion. People often confuse Ripple Labs with XRP (the token) and XRPL (the blockchain).

The developer went on to mock the names XRP and XRP Ledger as unattractive. He suggested that this muddled identity hurt adoption, and he advocated for a major rebranding.