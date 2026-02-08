XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows

Advertisement

According to the latest data , XRP Spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $45 million over the past week.

This accumulation stands in stark contrast to the wider digital asset sector, where Bitcoin and Ethereum funds have faced significant outflows amid a crash that sent sentiment plunging to multi-year lows.

Ethereum bled $149 million while BTC lost a total of $80 million.

Institutions 'buy the dip'

There was a massive daily inflow on Friday, Feb. 6, which helped to push these products firmly in the green on the week-long timeframe.

Institutional desks appear to have treated the volatility as a discounted entry point.

On Feb. 6, they received $39.04 million in a single session. Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) led the pack with $8.29 million in daily inflows.

Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ added $3.94 million, while Canary’s XRPC secured $2.93 million.

The asset class now commands $1.04 billion in total net assets, representing approximately 1.17% of the total XRP market cap.

Total historical net inflows have now crossed the $1.22 billion mark.

Being greedy

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged calm and opportunism during a historic XRP price crash on Feb. 6, quoting Warren Buffett: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful!" Garlinghouse framed the downturn as a buying opportunity created by market hysteria.

This came after XRP led the market decline, performing the worst among the top 100 cryptocurrencies and trading nearly 70% below its peak.

XRP is currently trading at $1.42 after paring some losses, CoinGecko data shows.

ETFs didn't stop volatility

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs as well as other ETFs was expected to dampen the asset's legendary price swings.

Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas has conceded that this thesis was flawed.

"I was wrong when I said we’d see less wild volatility," Balchunas wrote. "I’ll take the L there."