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    XRP Defies Bitcoin's Gravity: Rare Strength Tested as -63% Drawdown Scenario Prevails

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 15:11
    As Bitcoin slides below $67,000, XRP flashes a rare 2.48% gain in its BTC pair. With the March 27 SEC ETF deadline here, can XRP hold its ground, or will the -63% historical drawdown scenario finally be triggered?
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    XRP Defies Bitcoin's Gravity: Rare Strength Tested as -63% Drawdown Scenario Prevails
    Cover image via U.Today

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    At the end of the week, a rare divergence in the dynamics of leading assets is being observed on the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin is showing a significant decline, XRP is holding its ground, which has led to a 2.5% increase in the XRP/BTC pair on TradingView.

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    Today’s XRP movement can be described as an attempt to resist Bitcoin’s gravity. Right now, XRP is declining against the dollar much more slowly, down 1.4%, compared to the main cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is down 3.81%, trading at $62,200 at the time of writing.

    Decoding rare XRP strength amid global crypto sell-off

    Technically, this can be interpreted as a local strengthening of the asset. Despite the current resilience, the long-term bearish scenario remains intact, namely the XRP/BTC pair staying below the 200-week moving average on the weekly chart, which is one of the key levels on higher time frames.

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    Article image
    XRP/USDT Weekly Chart, Source: TradingView

    This is also where the -63% figure in the headline comes from. If this is indeed the start of a bearish trend for XRP against Bitcoin, then the next clearly visible support zone for XRP/BTC will be at 0.00000734 BTC per XRP, a level the market tested during the Oct. 10 crash, from which XRP began its bull run at the end of 2024.

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    Therefore, the current rise in the BTC pair is being viewed as a test of rare strength. If XRP fails to hold above the 0.00002059 BTC per XRP level, the risk of a deep correction will remain.

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    The main factor supporting XRP toward the end of the week remains expectations around the final decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 91 cryptocurrency ETF applications, some of which are focused on XRP. The approaching deadline could trigger liquidity inflows that allow the asset to temporarily move against the broader market trend.

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