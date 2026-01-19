AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Death Cross Emerges as Price Falls Below $2

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 12:33
    XRP just registered a new death cross setup despite the uptick in trading volume.
    XRP Death Cross Emerges as Price Falls Below $2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About 48 hours after confirming its first golden cross of 2026, XRP has posted a reversal, with a death cross emerging on the technical chart. This has triggered a more than 3.95% price drop in the value of the coin within the last 24 hours.

    XRP death cross appears despite rising trading volume

    CoinMarketCap data shows that although XRP’s trading volume is in the green, the technical chart shows a death cross. 

    This signal has created massive selling pressure. Notably, a death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term average.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CMC

    XRP’s death cross places the coin within a tight range of $1.97 and $2.06. This suggests that XRP might struggle to break above this range in the short term, except a bullish catalyst triggers a change.

    As of press time, it is changing hands at $1.97, which represents a 3.85% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin plunged from a daily high of $2.06 to a low of $1.91 before its slight climb to the current level.

    This uptick might have been supported by the high trading volume. Within the same time frame, XRP’s volume has increased by 167.34% to $3.68 billion.

    Liquidation imbalance wipes out XRP traders

    XRP has left investors in confusion as, in the last 24 hours, it printed an 8,700% liquidation imbalance, with long position traders wiped out near $2 billion. 

    With XRP slipping below $2 once again, even short-position traders are not spared the bleeding.

    The current development has nullified that 12% spike in open interest registered by XRP over the weekend. 

    XRP traders had committed $1.4 billion on the future price outlook. Despite this bullish anticipation, the emergence of a death cross has nullified all bets on the asset.

    In addition to price fluctuations, there are concerns over regulatory clarity, which has affected investors‘ sentiment. Although XRP’s nonsecurity status is not in contention, institutional adoption for the long term remains a concern.

    #XRP
