XRP Confirms First Golden Cross of 2026, and Bulls Are Already Targeting 13% Upside

XRP has officially delivered its first technical golden cross of 2026, and the market is already looking at a 13% upside window if this bull pattern validates in textbook manner.

On Jan. 13, XRP's 23-day simple moving average crossed above the 50-day, as visible on the TradingView chart, which is a golden cross formation for the first time since late 2025. For those not familiar, this bullish crossover with "golden" in its name usually indicates a bullish trend shift, especially when it is backed by rising volumes or key narrative developments.

The price is currently holding just above $2.06, but the area between $2.28 and $2.35 — where the 200-day exponential average is — remains the immediate target zone.

This new setup comes after XRP's big spike to $2.40 earlier this month. Now that the short-term and midterm trend lines are all headed up, it is pretty likely that this golden cross will play out as expected, sending the price of XRP to the north.

The technical stuff points to this happening, but only as long as XRP stays above the $2.02-2.03 range, where the golden cross happened.

$2.7 XRP may happen faster than market thinks

If the price indeed goes up to $2.32 from where it is now, that would be an increase worth over 13%. The last time XRP showed the same pattern, it jumped about 22% before it hit the top. This means the $2.32 level might just be the first stop.

If you are an XRP bull, keep a close eye on the daily close above $2.10 to build pressure to the 200 EMA ceiling. If it breaks and holds above $2.35, the next big target is $2.70 per XRP.

Either way, the golden cross has given bulls a clear roadmap to follow for the first time in 2026.