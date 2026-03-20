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    XRP Community Eyes Notable Date in April, What to Expect?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 15:53
    April could be big for XRP community as key date surfaces.
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    XRP Community Eyes Notable Date in April, What to Expect?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The XRP community is looking forward to a notable date in April, with the XRP Community Night event set to be held in Paris during the month.

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    In a recent tweet, RippleX informed followers that XRP Community Night Paris will be held during the Paris Blockchain Week event. This XRP community event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 15, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. in Solum, Paris. The event affords XRP users, builders and projects the opportunity to connect, fostering a bond in the ecosystem.

    This comes on the heels of an XRP Community Night event held in February at ETHDenver, a Web3 event that convened builders and creators from the crypto industry.

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    The XRP Community Night event has been a culture in the XRP Ledger ecosystem since way back in 2018.

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    Ripple CEO Recalls 2018 XRP Community Night Featuring Snoop Dogg
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    As reported, American rapper Snoop Dogg headlined XRP Community Night on May 15, 2018, in Manhattan. As part of the first-ever New York Blockchain Week, Snoop Dogg was booked to perform at XRP Community Night, an event that celebrated XRP.

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    This tidbit of XRP history was revisited by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse at the XRP Community Day event in February.

    XRP and Ripple news

    This week remains significant for cryptocurrencies. The industry got a regulatory win when the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday unveiled new details about how it will classify cryptocurrencies, with most mature tokens, including XRP, declared not to be securities.

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    Mon, 03/16/2026 - 12:07
    XRP Market Cap Hits $90 Billion as Ripple Continues Adoption Push
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    A new Ripple survey of more than 1,000 global finance leaders revealed that digital assets are now seen as a strategic necessity rather than an optional experiment. The key takeaways from the survey are: 72% of finance leaders say digital assets are now table stakes; 74% see stablecoins as a treasury tool, not just payments; 89% say custody is a top priority; and 71% of corporate entities prefer a one-stop-shop infrastructure provider.

    In recent news, agent commerce is coming to the XRPL, allowing virtual agents to transact autonomously. Using t54’s x402 facilitator, agents can already natively pay in XRP and RLUSD.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
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