    XRP Changed Fundamentally: 300% Spikes Are Now Possible

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 10:38
    XRP saw a fundamental change in the way its network functions as occasional payment volume spikes are the new norm.
    XRP Changed Fundamentally: 300% Spikes Are Now Possible
    With the launch of spot XRP ETFs, the network is showing ongoing sharp increases in on-chain payment activity, something it hardly ever did before. According to recent data, single-day transfers have surpassed 1 billion XRP, and payment volume has increased by up to 1,000% in brief bursts. Noise is not that. That is the response of structural demand to a new source of liquidity.

    XRP's payment volumes are spiking

    Spot ETFs are important because they impose actual settlement. They increase spot demand, custody flows and on-chain movement by directly drawing capital into the asset ecosystem, in contrast to pure derivatives. As capital rotates, arbitrage begins and large holders reposition. The outcome is precisely what we are currently witnessing: abrupt, violent increases in payment volume.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the past, the price of XRP has lagged behind these volume spikes before rapidly catching up once the market recognized that the activity was real throughput rather than speculative churn. Although the compression is evident, XRP is technically still trading within a larger corrective structure. A classic divergence is occurring as the price is grinding close to important support and volume is growing below.

    Moves are usually quick and out of proportion when that breaks. This is the source of the 300% spike narrative, which is based on facts rather than conjecture. Asset gaps increase due to thin overhead liquidity and growing transactional demand.

    Does market want XRP?

    The market’s risk appetite changes when a large-cap network like XRP demonstrates that spot exposure and regulatory clarity can revitalize on-chain usage. Traders begin looking for high beta laggards. Once majors begin to move, smaller assets typically absorb that spillover liquidity.

    Expect secondary flows into speculative names if XRP’s payment surge results in a long-term uptrend. In that case, price only needs momentum from other sources, it does not require its own fundamental catalyst. That significantly raises the likelihood of abrupt, brief spikes once liquidity unlocks, but it does not ensure a rally.

