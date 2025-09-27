Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Burn Rate Returns From Zero Trend, Up 91%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 9:15
    XRP sees sharp resurgence back to $2.8 in last hour
    Advertisement
    XRP Burn Rate Returns From Zero Trend, Up 91%
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The recent crypto market trends have seen XRP repeatedly reject its potential breakout to the crucial $3.60 level, gradually stirring doubts among investors. However, the crypto asset has seen a sharp surge in its burn activity, according to data from CryptoQuant, suggesting that something positive is still underway.

    XRP burn activity rockets 91%

    Notably, the data shows a decent rise in the quantity of XRP tokens burned as fees over the last week. After falling as low as 390 as of Sept. 20, this key metric is finally flashing hopes and is headed toward the four-figure range.

    While XRP saw a sharp resurgence in its price amid shifting investor sentiment over the last day, the positive trend was accompanied by a major surge in its burn activity. XRP burns saw a sharp rise to 749 XRP on Sept. 26, marking a decent increase of 91% over the last seven days.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Can Start $5,000 Path Here, XRP Welcomes $2.60, Bitcoin's (BTC) Bullish $108,000 Reversal
    XRP Records Insane 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance, Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunge in $400 Million Bloodbath, 2 Billion Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest

    With historical records showing that XRP had recorded a high burn volume of about 2,800 XRP in the last month, the recent surge witnessed in the metric is not impressive enough. However, it signals resurgence in the token’s on-chain activity, fueling hopes for a massive rebound soon.

    Advertisement

    Is XRP rally over?

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that the surge in XRP’s burn activity aligns with a sharp rise in its price over the last day, where its price reclaimed its three-day high of $2.81 after recording an intraday low of $2.70.

    Apparently, the growth in its burn rate suggests growing demand for XRP as it showcases the volume of transaction fees permanently removed from circulation amid heightened on-chain activity.

    As such, the positive movements in both metrics is attributable to a growing usage in XRP for payments, DeFi activities and tokenized asset settlements, all thanks to the recent developments witnessed in the XRP ecosystem.

    Amid the general weakness seen across all cryptocurrencies, the surge in XRP network usage suggests the possibility of a potential recovery.

    With the recent launch of the U.S. XRP ETF driving momentum for XRP, investors have shown confidence that the recurring price decline might not linger for long before XRP finally breaks its long-targeted $3.60 level.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Opinions
    Sep 27, 2025 - 6:04
    DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 3:00
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 9:15
    XRP Burn Rate Returns From Zero Trend, Up 91%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Sep 27, 2025 - 6:04
    DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 3:00
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD