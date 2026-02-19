AdvertisementAdvert.
XRP Breaks 200-Week Support Ahead of US Q4, 2025, GDP Release

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 15:34
XRP loses key 200-week support at $1.42 for the first time since 2024. Is this a deep correction or a pre-GDP flush? We break down the charts and the Fed's latest growth forecasts.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, XRP slipped below its 200-week moving average for the first time since breaking above it in November 2024. The breakdown took place just a day before the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes its advance estimate for Q4, 2025, GDP. 

On the weekly chart of Bitfinex presented by TradingView, XRP breached the 200-week moving average around $1.419, a level that had acted as benchmark for the price since late 2024. The loss of that floor "turns the switch" for the price of XRP from rally/consolidation to prolonged correction. 

Article image
XRP/USD on Bitfinex by TradingView

Relative Strength Index readings hover in the low 30s — persistent selling pressure rather than panic liquidation. The next reference points for the price of XRP are at $1.1211 (early February sell-off) and $1. The latter is the level where XRP found a technical bottom after the "Black Friday" liquidation event worth $40 billion in different estimates. 

Immediate resistance remains clustered at $1.49 to $1.50, the area where recent relief rallies stalled this month.

Will U.S. Q4 GDP release reverse XRP breakdown?

Now to the second part of the article: the Q4,2025, GDP of the U.S. is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 20. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model projects 3.6% annualized growth for Q4, 2025, while the New York Fed Nowcast stands at 2.7%. Consensus estimates range from 1% to 2.5%, all implying moderation from Q3’s 4.4% pace. 

A figure closer to the upper end could reinforce the soft-landing expectations and stabilize risk assets, including crypto. A downside surprise would likely strengthen the dollar and extend pressure across high-beta tokens.

XRP-specific factors complicate the picture. On-chain activity on the XRP Ledger has declined in recent weeks, yet social sentiment metrics show a five-week high in bullish commentary, as per Santiment, driven by institutional DeFi updates like this week's Permissioned DEX adjustment.

For now, XRP trades below a multiyear technical benchmark (200-week MA) amid nervousness associated with macro data. The GDP release on Feb. 20 may determine whether this break becomes a deeper trend or a short-lived macro flush.

#XRP #XRP Price Analysis
