    XRP Alert: Key Support Level on Cusp of Breaking Down

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 18:50
    Is XRP on the verge of another massive correction?
    XRP Alert: Key Support Level on Cusp of Breaking Down
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP, one of the leading altcoins, has approached a horizontal support level, according to the most recent data. 

    Horizontal support is a pivotal concept in technical analysis. It is a price level where a majority of traders are expected to buy a certain asset (whether it's a cryptocurrency or a stock). Essentially, it acts as the price floor. 

    The price is currently approaching this critical floor (as shown by the red candlestick dipping into the gray box).

    Failed price reversal 

    XRP experienced a rather strong uptrend from around October 23, with the price of XRP/USDT rising from the low $2.30s to a peak near $2.70 around October 27.

    Following the peak, the price entered a downtrend and then consolidated before another sharp fall at the end of the chart.

    The previous lows on October 23 and the low of the first major dip appear to have touched or come close to this level, which is why it has been flagged as a significant support zone.

    The final red candlestick on the chart is shown aggressively breaking into the top of this support zone. This, of course, shows strong selling pressure.

    If the support somehow manages to hold, strong buying pressure in this gray zone will likely cause the price to "bounce" back up.

    However, if the selling pressure is too strong, and the price breaks clearly below the bottom of the gray box (below ~$2.30), the support would be considered broken. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
