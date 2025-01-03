XLM Price Prediction for January 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep their pressure as most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) has gained a lot of value today, going up by 5.25%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XLM is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.4299 and the resistance of $0.4607.

As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XLM has one again made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.4530. However, if the daily bar closes near it and with no long wick, one can expect a price blast, followed by a test of the $0.48 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far price projections. Even if the weekly candle closes in the bullish zone, traders are unlikely to see a sharp rise as not enough energy has been accumulated so far.

XLM is trading at $0.4448 at press time.