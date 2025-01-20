XLM Price Prediction for January 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with a neutral mode on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XLM/USD

The rate of XLM has declined by 0.23% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XLM might have set a local resistance level of $0.4788. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the altcoin is far from key levels. If the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.44-$0.48 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XLM is in the middle of the wide channel. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate to the interim zone of $0.50.

If that happens, there is a chance of seeing an ongoing upward move to the $0.55-$0.60 area.

XLM is trading at $0.4608 at press time.