Will XRP Overtake Binance Coin? Battle for Top 4

On the surface, XRP's market position appears remarkably stable, but the underlying structure reveals a more nuanced picture. The price is presently trapped in a corrective channel and keeps missing important moving averages.

Capitalization attack

A deeper breakdown was prevented by XRP's recent recovery from local lows, but the 50-100 EMA cluster's resistance caused the recovery to stall. This failure to follow through is significant because it restricts XRPs momentum at a time when it would require consistent upward pressure to pose a significant threat to Binance Coin's market capitalization.

From a pure price action standpoint, XRP is not yet in a confirmed reversal but rather is still attempting to recover. The market is currently consolidating slightly above short-term support after failing to break higher. Instead of accumulation aggression, the RSI is hovering in neutral territory, which indicates indecision. To put it another way, XRP is neither being chased nor being sold off aggressively.

Unless there is an outside catalyst, that kind of behavior rarely results in an abrupt rank flip. XRP is in a paradoxical situation from a fundamental standpoint. The growing number of transactions on the network indicates that the ledger is being used actively. Nonetheless, the volume of payments is still erratic and occasionally much lower.

XRP's recovery chances

This divergence implies that rather than being large-scale value transfers, many transactions are smaller, utility-driven or internal. Another level of complexity is introduced by institutional exposure through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While inflows are present and generally consistent, they have not resulted in immediate price dominance.

A significant amount of that exposure is structured passive and not always focused on short-term gains. Is it feasible for XRP to surpass BNB in market capitalization? Not right now. In order for that to occur, XRP would require a significant institutional rerating or a clear increase in high-value on-chain transfers, in addition to a strong technical breakout.