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    Original U.Today article

    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Lose $70,000? Nothing Stops Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Recovering, XRP: Something Is Happening in Background: Crypto Market Review

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 0:01
    Bitcoin is testing a decisive support at $70K, while Shiba Inu shows early stabilization and XRP lags despite surging on-chain activity.
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    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Lose $70,000? Nothing Stops Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Recovering, XRP: Something Is Happening in Background: Crypto Market Review
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Right now, Bitcoin is trading at one of the most vulnerable points on the chart: the $70,000 mark, which has moved from resistance to a crucial battlefield.

    Bitcoin's key level irrelevant

    Bitcoin's price is no longer in discovery mode after easily breaking above it. Rather, it is evaluating the level’s capacity to serve as support. Currently, $70,000 is more than just a figure; it is a transitional stage. It symbolizes the transition from a bearish structure to a possible extension of a more general bullish trend.

    According to the chart, Bitcoin recently emerged from a downward channel, which at first indicated a change in momentum. The follow-through has nevertheless been somewhat constrained. Instead of moving faster away from the breakout zone, the price is hovering just above it. It matters that you hesitate.

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    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chat by TradingView

    Although the RSI is rising, it is not in overbought territory, and the volume is not explosive, indicating that momentum is present but not dominant. Because of this, Bitcoin is susceptible to short-term declines, particularly if buyers do not act decisively at current prices.

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    It is unlikely that the move will be minor if Bitcoin loses $70,000. A breakdown could result in a wave of stop-losses and short-term panic selling, because the next support is lower and there is a lot of liquidity concentrated around this range. A return to the mid-$60,000 range will become feasible in that situation.

    However, if $70,000 holds, the bullish argument will be greatly strengthened. Consolidation above this level would indicate that prices are being accepted by the market, laying the groundwork for a future move toward higher resistance zones.

    This is a validation phase rather than a trend confirmation phase for investors. The breakout occurred already, and the market is currently determining whether it was warranted.

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    Shiba Inu's stability under doubt

    Even though the overall downtrend is still clearly visible on the chart, Shiba Inu is currently displaying one of the more structurally stable setups it has had in recent weeks. SHIB is starting to stabilize close to local support after months of steady lower highs and selling pressure, creating a modest ascending structure that suggests a possible change in short-term momentum.

    Currently, the Relative Strength Index is one of the most significant signals. The RSI for SHIB is firmly in the neutral range, avoiding both overbought rejection and oversold exhaustion. 

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    This is significant because it shows that the asset is no longer under immediate pressure to sell and has sufficient room to rise without inciting aggressive profit-taking. To put it simply, nothing is technically stopping a recovery phase from emerging.

    Price action lends credence to this idea. With a discernible rising support trendline supporting recent declines, SHIB has begun to form higher lows. A breakout attempt is frequently preceded by compression beneath important moving averages, especially the 50-, 100- and 200-day. Instead of collapsing, the market is coiling.

    Volume is still comparatively steady, indicating that panic-driven exits are not occurring on the market. Rather, this appears to be more of a consolidation stage, where weaker players have already left and the remaining players are awaiting guidance. In that type of environment, a gradual recovery is usually preferred over a sharp continuation of the decline.

    Nevertheless, a bullish reversal has not yet been confirmed. To prove a real trend shift, SHIB still needs to recover overhead resistance zones and break above its declining moving averages. Until then, any recovery should not be considered a complete reversal of the trend but rather an early-stage move.

    XRP's suspicious behavior

    XRP is currently exhibiting one of the most peculiar divergences on the market in a covert manner. Underlying network activity is rising to levels that are hard to ignore, while price action is still muted and compressed. According to reports, transaction activity on XRP Ledger has reached its second-highest level ever, but the price is hardly responding.

    Technically speaking, XRP is still clearly in a downward trend, sitting below its important moving averages and finding it difficult to generate steady upward momentum. Nothing that resembles a clear breakout can be seen in the chart, which displays a weak consolidation phase with sporadic attempts to form higher lows.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Price movement is limited, staying within a narrow range, and volatility is minimal. The on-chain behavior is so peculiar because of this. Spikes in transactional activity are typically accompanied by higher volatility, speculative inflows or at least some directional movement, particularly when they occur close to historical highs. None of that is taking place here.

    XRP's price flatlined

    As the network beneath it heats up, XRP is essentially flatlining. There are a few plausible explanations, none of which are simple. One is that significant transfers, such as institutional repositioning, internal exchange flows or liquidity routing across the XRP Ledger are happening behind the scenes of retail speculation. Transaction counts may be inflated by these kinds of movements without having an immediate effect on price.

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    Instead of speculative demand, structural usage is another possibility. Since XRP has long positioned itself as a utility-driven asset, an increase in ledger activity may be more indicative of backend usage, such as payments, settlements or integrations, than of buying pressure from the market. If that is the case, traders may not be able to anticipate how long the price-activity gap will last.

    In terms of the market, this leads to uncertainty. On the one hand, increased activity may be a sign of impending volatility growth. However, the absence of a price response implies that whatever is going on is not immediately translating into demand.

    #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu #XRP
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