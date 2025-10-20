Why Is XRP Price up Today?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is enjoying a rally today as crypto enthusiasts rush back into the market after Bitcoin defended the $100,000 area and forced a rebound all across the digital asset sector. The token is up more than 4% in the past 24 hours, trading near $2.46, a clear reversal from last week’s dip that dragged it under $2.40.

The much-anticipated spark came from Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency dropped as low as $103,000 during last week’s stress but quickly turned higher over the weekend and hit $111,000 by Monday morning.

XRP/USD by TradingView

That bounce alone was enough to restore risk appetite on the market, with altcoins tracking it almost instantly. For XRP, which had been sliding for most of October, it meant a chance to gain back lost ground and retest the $2.50 level that traders were watching nervously last week.

Macro keeps crypto fragile

Of course, the deeper reasoning is within macro factors. Concerns about an escalating U.S.-China trade war eased and investors shifted to bets that the Federal Reserve could cut rates before the end of the month.

Lower rates typically make high-beta assets more attractive, and crypto tends to be the first in line when liquidity expectations improve. This mood helped carry Ethereum back above $4,000 and BNB over $1,130, and pushed Solana and Cardano higher by 3-5%.

For XRP, the question now is whether $2.50 turns into a base instead of a ceiling. With Bitcoin stable above $110,000 and traders still looking for short-term bargains, the XRP coin has a chance to extend gains. But if the bounce stalls, the fragile recovery could fade just as quickly.