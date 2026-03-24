Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Bitcoin targets $84,600: Following a successful test of the 200-week moving average, BTC eyes a 19-21% rally. Key resistance sits at $72,800; a weekly close above this level confirms the bullish breakout toward $84,600.

Binance AI Pro launch: On March 25, 2026, Binance debuts an AI trading agent integrating ChatGPT and Claude. The tool automates chart analysis and execution via secure sub-accounts for $9.99/month (beta).

XRP dominance in Korea: South Korea officially lists Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP trading volume on Upbit ($159.5 million) has surpassed Bitcoin ($120 million), solidifying the region as a primary Ripple hub.

Regulatory headwinds: The U.S. Clarity Act vote in early April poses a 70% chance of passing. The bill could ban yield payments on stablecoins without a banking license, potentially triggering massive protocol outflows.

Is Bitcoin preparing for "jump?" Why Bollinger Bands point to $84,000

The price of Bitcoin may soon test the level of $84,600 per BTC, as per TradingView. This scenario is indirectly hinted at by the successful test of the 200-week moving average completed by the price of the first cryptocurrency.

After rising by more than 10% at the beginning of March, falling by almost 7% last week, and gaining nearly 5% since the start of this week, the price of Bitcoin successfully tested the 200-week moving average, which is now approaching the $68,000 mark and appears to be forming a major order block at current levels around $71,000.

If the price manages to overcome the key resistance at $72,800 on the weekly time frame and hold above this level by the end of this week or next, it is quite likely that the next testing zone will be the 23-week moving average, which is now approaching the $84,600 mark and sits just below the major resistance at $86,400.

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BTC/USD Weekly Chart, Source: TradingView

Thus, Bitcoin may be targeting growth of more than 19% from current levels, and in the best case, this figure could even reach 21.5% upside.

One of the prerequisites for such a rally may be the technical picture of Bitcoin’s price. After losing more than 30% in value since the beginning of the year, there was no meaningful rebound until the second week of March. Considering the current setup, this price action may be hinting that a rebound — more precisely a correction to this decline — is about to take place.

Most analysts are already factoring in the cooling of the oil rally, saying there is no need to panic, and within a quarter or two, instead of strengthening inflation, a new period of strong correction in the energy sector may appear. In this case, falling oil prices and declining inflation form a bullish case for BTC.

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Binance launches new-generation AI trader combining ChatGPT and Claude

If anyone was waiting for the moment when artificial intelligence would truly start working for you on a crypto exchange, then tomorrow, March 25, 2026, that day will arrive. Binance is officially rolling out the beta of its new product, Binance AI Pro. This is not just a chatbot that predicts news but a full-fledged AI agent based on the OpenClaw ecosystem.

First, the system will integrate top engines, such as ChatGPT, Claude, and others. Users will be able to choose which intelligence analyzes the market and executes strategies.

Binance AI Pro agents are expected to handle almost everything, from placing regular spot and futures orders to more advanced tasks such as real-time chart analysis, checking token distribution directly on the blockchain, launching custom trading strategies and managing leverage. Access will open tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. UTC only for Android users and the web version. An iOS version will appear later.

Binance Ai Pro goes live tomorrow.



Your all-in-one AI trading agent, powered by OpenClaw.



What you’re signing up for:

→ One-click activation

→ Powered by ChatGPT, Claude, Qwen, Kimi & more

→ Dedicated AI account with isolated API key

→ Spot & perp orders, on-chain queries,… pic.twitter.com/3FK9Lyv6ZA — Binance (@binance) March 24, 2026

To ensure that the neural network does not accidentally send Bitcoin somewhere unclear, Binance has created a system of virtual sub-accounts. Users can simply transfer part of their funds to separate AI Pro accounts. The AI has trading keys but cannot withdraw or transfer funds. Thus, the main wallet remains secure.

During the beta phase, the subscription costs $9.99 per month. After the full launch, it will cost $29.99. The first seven days are free. Users can adjust settings and disable the service without charges if they do not like it. Each month provides five million credits, enough for the most complex tasks. If all credits are spent earlier, the agent switches to a basic model but continues operating.

XRP in Korea: RLUSD stablecoin lists amid record trading volumes

South Korea appears to have officially secured the status of a second home for the Ripple ecosystem. As became known today, Ripple USD has seen a full launch on the Korean market with a first ever centralized exchange listing. This follows the February partnership between BDACS and Ripple, which introduced the country’s first institutional custody service for XRP and RLUSD.

In many ways, Ripple and RLUSD may owe their success in South Korea to XRP itself. The country has a unique situation, where XRP is not just a popular asset but the primary trading crypto asset.

According to CoinMarketCap data, daily XRP trading volume on Korea’s largest exchange Upbit stands at $142.3 million, while Bitcoin records $105 million and Ethereum around $91 million.

XRP Dominates Trading Volume on Korea's Upbit, Source: CoinMarketCap

XRP is considered exceptionally popular in South Korea due to its high trading velocity, fast settlement, low fees and strong retail appeal. Local participants, particularly retail investors in their forties, prefer XRP for its high liquidity and price swings. As a result, it accounts for 15 to 18% of all transaction volume on major exchanges.

While XRP functions as a "high-speed train" for capital, RLUSD is being introduced as a bridge between the crypto sector and traditional finance.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin holds $70,000 as U.S. prepares for Clarity Act vote

As Bitcoin is holding the key level around $71,000 while its dominance stands at 59%, suppressing the growth of altcoins, the primary headwind remains the revised Clarity Act in the United States. Representatives of the crypto market and regulators are set to gather this week to discuss the proposal.

According to the latest information, the bill still plans to ban yield payments on stablecoins without a banking license on reserve balances. This could deprive retail investors of passive income, which is already raising concerns about triggering multibillion outflows from yield protocols. A Senate vote is expected in early April with a 70% probability of adoption.