AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 14:34
    After a brutal $13,000 crash in a single day, Bitcoin stopped dead at exactly $60,000.00 across major exchanges, not a cent more, not a cent less, prompting the market to call it the strangest chart event since Satoshi disappeared.
    Advertisement
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Precision is a "foreigner" in a $1.2 trillion market defined by chaos and slippage. Yet, following yesterday’s brutal $2.6 billion liquidation cascade, Bitcoin achieved the statistically impossible — a "perfect bottom" at exactly $60,000.00. 

    Advertisement

    Across global order books, from Coinbase to Binance, as presented by TradingView, the price halted without a single cent of deviation. 

    Is this algorithmic perfection, a coordinated institutional floor, or a "ghost order" from the industry's deepest pockets? We deconstruct the most surgical market event since Satoshi vanished.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: One of Biggest XRP Sellers Revealed, -80% for Cardano (ADA): Founder Admits $3 Billion Loss, Binance Delists 20 Pairs After $2.6 Billion Liquidation Tsunami: Bitcoin Affected Too 'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash

    Bitcoin's perfect bottom amid $2.6 billion bloodbath

    The chart stopped dead at $60,000 — not a cent more, not a cent less for Bitcoin (BTC). After a staggering $13,000 drop in a single daily candle, the price of the leading cryptocurrency printed an eerily perfect bottom across Binance, Bybit, Coinbase and even regional derivatives platforms. 

    Advertisement

    No wicks through, even by $0.01, just pure symmetry. It was as if a force beyond retail and algorithmic logic had dumped Bitcoin straight to $60,000 and bought it.

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    The move began during early U.S. hours when cascading liquidations — triggered by failed support at $66,000 — accelerated down through $62,000 and briefly touched $60,000 before instantly bouncing. 

    Last time the market saw something like this was when the price of Bitcoin peaked exactly at memetic $69,420 BTC back in 2021, marking the all-time high for the cryptocurrency for the next three years.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/06/2026 - 13:00
    Morning Crypto Report: One of Biggest XRP Sellers Revealed, -80% for Cardano (ADA): Founder Admits $3 Billion Loss, Binance Delists 20 Pairs After $2.6 Billion Liquidation Tsunami: Bitcoin Affected Too
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Speculation ranges from coordinated OTC desks to algorithmic triggers coded to protect balance sheets. Still, questions like "was this price level programmed?" or "is it a round-number psychological trap?" remain unanswered.

    Whatever the case, the $60,000 line now carries mythic weight. If it holds, it may be remembered like $3,000 in 2018 or $69,420 in 2021. But if broken, it could trigger a mass exodus to $47,000. 

    For now, welcome to Bitcoin's new mystery.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:25
    China Enacts Fresh Crypto Crackdown
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
    Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:34
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:25
    China Enacts Fresh Crypto Crackdown
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:22
    200% XRP Ledger Growth Dynamic Precedes Major ETF Movement
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:14
    XRP Derivatives Rocket 5,674% in $2.51 Billion Market Bloodbath, What to Watch Now?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:34
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:25
    China Enacts Fresh Crypto Crackdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all