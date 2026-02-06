Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Precision is a "foreigner" in a $1.2 trillion market defined by chaos and slippage. Yet, following yesterday’s brutal $2.6 billion liquidation cascade, Bitcoin achieved the statistically impossible — a "perfect bottom" at exactly $60,000.00.

Across global order books, from Coinbase to Binance, as presented by TradingView, the price halted without a single cent of deviation.

Is this algorithmic perfection, a coordinated institutional floor, or a "ghost order" from the industry's deepest pockets? We deconstruct the most surgical market event since Satoshi vanished.

Bitcoin's perfect bottom amid $2.6 billion bloodbath

The chart stopped dead at $60,000 — not a cent more, not a cent less for Bitcoin (BTC). After a staggering $13,000 drop in a single daily candle, the price of the leading cryptocurrency printed an eerily perfect bottom across Binance, Bybit, Coinbase and even regional derivatives platforms.

No wicks through, even by $0.01, just pure symmetry. It was as if a force beyond retail and algorithmic logic had dumped Bitcoin straight to $60,000 and bought it.

BTC/USD by TradingView

The move began during early U.S. hours when cascading liquidations — triggered by failed support at $66,000 — accelerated down through $62,000 and briefly touched $60,000 before instantly bouncing.

Last time the market saw something like this was when the price of Bitcoin peaked exactly at memetic $69,420 BTC back in 2021, marking the all-time high for the cryptocurrency for the next three years.

Speculation ranges from coordinated OTC desks to algorithmic triggers coded to protect balance sheets. Still, questions like "was this price level programmed?" or "is it a round-number psychological trap?" remain unanswered.

Whatever the case, the $60,000 line now carries mythic weight. If it holds, it may be remembered like $3,000 in 2018 or $69,420 in 2021. But if broken, it could trigger a mass exodus to $47,000.

For now, welcome to Bitcoin's new mystery.