    Where Is XRP Headed Next? Ripple Leaders and Community Go Live for Two Days

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 9:17
    Potential announcements are being watched out for as Ripple and the XRP Ledger community map out where XRP is headed next.
    Where Is XRP Headed Next? Ripple Leaders and Community Go Live for Two Days
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    For two days in the month of February, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will come together across three live X Spaces to unpack how XRP is being used today and where it is headed next.

    Sessions will cover regulated XRP products like ETFs and ETPs, XRP Innovation Spotlights, wrapped XRP and new features expanding XRP utility, with Ripple leaders as speakers and ecosystem partners across EMEA, the Americas and APAC.

    From Feb. 11 to 12, 2026, Ripple will be hosting three live X Spaces, covering EMEA, the Americas and APAC regions. Feb. 11 will be specifically for EMEA and the Americas, and Feb. 12, 2026, will be for the APAC region.

    According to a blog post by Ripple, the XRP Community Day event will outline where XRP is headed next. Ripple will share its 2026 priorities around regulated finance, wrapped assets and cross-chain liquidity, while highlighting XRP’s role as a foundational layer of modern financial infrastructure.

    The event will also showcase real innovation across the XRP Ledger ecosystem.  

    What to expect?

    The XRP Community Day event kicks off with a session from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who will discuss XRP's growing utility in global financial infrastructure and capital markets.

    A potential announcement regarding tokenized finance on the XRP Ledger may be in the cards, with a surprise guest to feature in this segment of the event. The Americas session will introduce the new XRP Ledger Foundation executive director. The XRP community will also hear the latest updates on the XRPL and what’s coming next for XRP. Speakers will share progress across programmability, privacy, compliance and the native lending protocol, and how these changes support DeFi.

    The Americas session will also introduce the XRP community to the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), a Ripple nonprofit.

    Ripple President Monica Long will share Ripple’s key priorities for 2026 and explain why XRP sits at the center of the company’s strategy. At the APAC session scheduled for Feb. 12, the segment "XRP and Solana: Expanding XRP Across Chains" will feature Vibhu Norby, Solana foundation's Interim CMO.

    Ex-Ripple CTO David Schwartz will also be taking questions from the XRP community.

