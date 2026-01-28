'What's the Plan?' Shytoshi Kusama Responds to SHIB Community With Key Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In recent X posts, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama responds to a frequently asked question from the SHIB community. An X user had inquired about "what the plan was exactly," asking Kusama to finish all pieces started, or "are we just moving on again?" he asked.

In his response, Kusama compares the Shiba Inu ecosystem to a 1000-piece puzzle. "You ever start a huge puzzle, like one of those 1000 piece ones?" he asked.

In a huge puzzle, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador hinted at what would first be arranged — the corners — which he says represents SHIB. The rest of the outline, he says, are the SHIB, BONE, LEASH, TREAT and Bad tokens, and the like, which are already in place.

The hard part of the puzzle, he says, is the inside, which is the ecosystem. Kusama describes the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem as a "crazy hard puzzle that took years," which even the smartest AI could not solve. He noted a slow grinding, with shadowcats often knocking out some pieces of the puzzle, as there was no box cover.

Then enters AI

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador had previously hinted at a focus on AI initiatives to better all Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. Kusama reiterated this in his response when he spoke of coming back to one part of the puzzle in a different room, which is AI.

"While the pieces don't match with no box, then it clicks, not only do you find the puzzle box, you understand to build it faster, more efficient," Kusama said, seemingly hinting at his AI vision for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

As reported, Kusama ended his month-long silence on X this week. In a comeback post, he urged the Shiba Inu community to reread an AI paper he published in July 2025 and understand where things currently stand in the evolution of AI.

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador teased a "reveal," which he said might take many days, given so much to discuss about a technology that is beyond crypto and designed to help.

In an AI paper published in July last year, Shytoshi Kusama gave a breakdown of what the emerging AI technology means for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, noting TREAT as where AI and other advanced technologies are spawned.