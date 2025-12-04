What's Next for Payments? Ripple Joins Mastercard at Key Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick took the stage at the recently concluded Binance Blockchain Week to discuss financial payment rails. The Ripple executive shared his views on where Ripple is heading, discussing the benefits of XRP and RLUSD on the XRP Ledger in moving value.

Advertisement

Merrick joined Christian Rau, SVP Digital Assets and Blockchain at Mastercard, and Nikola Plecas, VP of Payments at TON, in a thoughtful discussion on financial payment rails at the Binance event.

Reece Merrick from @Ripple joins Christian Rau of @Mastercard and Nikola Plecas from @ton_blockchain for a thoughtful discussion on financial payment rails.

The session is moderated by Ian Allison from @CoinDesk . pic.twitter.com/IHHMGiB81r — Binance (@binance) December 4, 2025

According to Mastercard's Christian Rau, mobile payments were new 10 years ago, but now they are the standard. Comparing this to cryptocurrencies, Rau stated that digital assets are becoming relevant for the next generation, allowing them to borrow against and spend. Rau, alluding to digital assets, says it is world-changing, with the need for a shift across board.

Advertisement

Merrick highlighted growing crypto and stablecoin acceptance, in line with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's insights shared at the event.

Stablecoins: Next big thing in payments?

Ripple exec Reece Merrick recalled his early conversations years ago, especially in Europe, when mentioning crypto or stablecoins made people uncomfortable, but the narrative has changed. Merrick added: "It is table stakes for banks and institutions to have a digital-asset strategy."

As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted growing acceptance for stablecoins, saying that more people are recognizing stablecoins and their value.

According to Nikola Plecas, VP of Payments, TON and stablecoins offer a lot of utility for users. The discussion follows as financial institutions globally are increasingly recognizing the value of blockchain and stablecoins in modernizing how money moves.

At the Swell event held in November, Ripple announced a collaboration with Mastercard, WebBank and Gemini to explore the use of Ripple USD (RLUSD) on the XRPL. The initiative is designed to enable RLUSD stablecoin on the XRPL to facilitate blockchain-based settlement processes between Mastercard and WebBank, the issuer of the Gemini Credit Card.