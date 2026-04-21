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    W3.io and Space and Time Partner to Build Verifiable Data Infrastructure

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 13:27
    W3.io and Space and Time have launched a live enterprise integration processing over 200,000 daily workflows, targeting accountability gaps in AI-driven finance.
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    W3.io and Space and Time Partner to Build Verifiable Data Infrastructure
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    W3.io and Space and Time have announced a production partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end verifiable infrastructure for enterprise financial workflows, as AI-driven automation accelerates across the sector.

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    The integration is already live and processing more than 200,000 workflows per day, signaling early real-world adoption of systems designed to address a growing accountability gap in autonomous finance.

    As AI agents increasingly execute financial decisions across payments, vendors, and compliance systems, enterprises are facing mounting pressure to verify actions taken across complex workflows. The joint solution introduces a two-layer verification architecture: W3 validates workflow execution, while Space and Time verifies the underlying data records.

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    Together, the system creates a continuous chain of proof from execution to settlement, designed to ensure that no single party can alter records post hoc.

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    “You need a database that is built for accountability. Full stop,” said Porter Stowell, chief executive of W3.io. “When AI agents are moving real money across multiple vendors, the question is not whether you have a workflow. The question is whether you can prove what happened.”

    Production deployment validates enterprise use case

    The partnership has already been tested in a live production environment through Creatorland, which serves more than 100,000 content creators. At peak usage, the integration processes over 200,000 workflows daily, including payments, deal management, and creator compensation.

    This deployment provided a large-scale stress test for both platforms, validating their ability to operate under real enterprise conditions.

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    Space and Time is one of more than a dozen integrations within W3’s ecosystem, alongside companies such as Circle, Stripe, MoonPay, BitGo, PayPal, and Paxos.

    W3’s composable architecture allows enterprises to assemble multi-vendor financial workflows using pre-integrated partners, reducing deployment time from months to days.

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