    Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Kohaku's Roadmap, Validates Need for 'First-Class' Privacy

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 11:38
    Vitalik Buterin breaks silence on new privacy protocol for Ethereum ecosystem
    Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Kohaku's Roadmap, Validates Need for 'First-Class' Privacy
    Ethereum (ETH) cofounder Vitalik Buterin has reacted to Kohaku's roadmap, describing it as a move toward stronger privacy and security. Buterin’s reaction came in a post on X, where he noted that providing full-stack privacy and security remains the blockchain’s top priorities.

    Vitalik Buterin endorses Kohaku’s zk-based privacy vision

    Notably, Kohaku, which is forked from Ambire, is more robust, as it integrates protocols like Railgun for zk-based privacy. The goal is to solve on-chain transparency risks and promote collaborations with wallet teams.

    Buterin maintains that Ethereum is focused on end-to-end solutions that will protect users’ data. This will make transactions more confidential and secure for community members.

    It is worth mentioning that the Kohaku working prototype is ready for full demonstration at the next Ethereum Foundation Devcon annual developer conference. Additionally, the code will be free for all to use. That is, it is open-source and available for developers globally to build upon.

    Leveraging Railgun, Kohaku will keep the blockchain secure from malicious actors. Buterin had provided insights into the workings of Railgun during the $9.5 million exploit that zkLend suffered on the Starknet in February 2025.

    He emphasized that with Railgun, malicious actors cannot benefit from illicit funds. While it allows users to make confidential transactions using zk proofs, it undergoes algorithmic checks. The goal is to determine the source of the funds. If it clears, withdrawal is possible, but if not, the funds can only go back to the original address.

    The Ethereum founder’s reaction has been generating discussion online, with some hailing it as necessary to guarantee privacy.

    Ethereum price outlook as bulls target $10,000

    Meanwhile, on the crypto market, investors are anticipating a further rally as some set eyes on the $10,000 target. According to analysis, Ethereum could soar to this level if the current global liquidity trend continues, especially the M2 conditions.

    As of press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $4,363.01, which represents a 3.1% decline in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has also dropped by 22.38% to $43.58 billion within the same time frame.

    The asset faced rejection at the $4,600 resistance, which triggered profit-taking among investors. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also shows that the asset is oversold.

    #Ethereum
