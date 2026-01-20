U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The market took a massive hit that started with a spike in liquidations that might essentially end the reversal here and now. Luckily, multiple assets painted reversal candles that show conviction among investors.

XRP will not stay beaten

Although it is far too early to declare a complete trend reversal, XRP has recently printed its most convincing bounce in weeks, and the price action is no longer dead weight. Short-term sellers were forced to retreat when XRP finally reacted forcefully off the lower boundary after grinding lower inside a clearly defined descending channel.

Where the bounce occurred is the crucial information. Instead of spiking at random in the middle of the range, XRP recovered from a structurally significant area that had previously served as demand. Only that response is significant. Truly weak markets simply drift or cascade lower rather than bounce cleanly.

Before cooling off, it briefly challenged overhead resistance, snapped upward and reclaimed short-term moving averages. As is typical, the price is currently declining slightly. The overall trend is still bearish to neutral since the asset is still trading below its major long-term moving averages. But the decline slope has leveled off, and the channel that used to steer prices lower is becoming less influential.

Advertisement

It is not just noise; it is a change in behavior. Another telling aspect of the bounce was the volume. It was significantly higher than during the previous downtrend, even though it was not explosive, indicating participation rather than a hollow relief move. RSI has moved out of oversold territory and into a more neutral range, supporting the notion that selling pressure has at least momentarily run its course.

Follow-through will determine the bullish case from this point on. This bounce could develop into a wider base if XRP can stay above its most recent higher low and prevent falling back into the channel's bottom. Reclaiming the midrange and important moving averages becomes feasible after that.

The risk is clear: if current levels are not maintained, this will simply become another lower-high bounce in a downtrend. However, structurally speaking, XRP is no longer acting like a free-falling asset.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu stays under pressured

Although Shiba Inu is still under pressure, the most important lesson at this point is straightforward: the market resisted collapsing despite a noticeable spike in sales. A single red candle is not as important as that. Recently SHIB experienced a significant increase in selling pressure, which was evident in both volume and the rate of decline.

This kind of push would have caused a cascade under different circumstances, with stops being destroyed, liquidity thinning out and the price plummeting into the next significant support.

Instead, SHIB began to trade sideways and stabilized rather quickly, indicating that sellers are losing control rather than gaining it. The asset is still below its major long-term moving averages, structurally indicating that a bull market has not yet begun. In general, the trend is still negative.

However, the behavior within that trend has evolved. Follow-through selling quickly dried up after the most recent sell-off failed to create a new significant low. That is not panic but classic exhaustion. Volume conveys the same message. The increase in activity did not result in a prolonged decline. Rather, it appears that forced selling was absorbed — probably by longer-term participants who are at ease building up at low levels.

This is further supported by RSI holding in the midrange: momentum decreased, but it did not fall into oversold territory, where markets typically collapse. SHIB is still in the short-term recovery stage. Moving averages that have not flipped yet and overhead resistance cap rallies. That is not unusual. Trend reversals occur when the market stops collapsing first; they do not occur in a single candle.

The likelihood of a gradual trend shift rises as long as the price keeps defending recent lows and avoids another rash sell-off. This is how recoveries begin structurally, but it will not be quick or tidy.

Ethereum's dangerous area

Ethereum is entering a crucial decision-making area once more, and this move is more significant than the previous two. The 200-day EMA, which has frequently capped price and rejected upside momentum in recent months, is currently the target of ETH's third attempt to move toward and through it.

Seldom do markets have endless opportunities to reach the same resistance; either it breaks or it runs out of steam trying. The organization is evident. Ethereum has already made two unsuccessful attempts to regain the 200 EMA, each time falling back into consolidation or decline.

However, the arrangement is a little different this time. The price is starting from a higher base, and selling pressure is much weaker than it was in previous attempts. The market is now hesitating, compressing and coiling beneath resistance rather than dumping forcefully on rallies. However, there is a reason why it is difficult to break the 200 EMA.

It is more than just a line on a chart; funds algorithms and discretionary traders all use it as a long-term trend filter. Rallies are frequently regarded as selling opportunities when the price is below it. There, liquidity builds up.

Longs hesitate before pursuing. In addition to price movement, conviction and consistent volume are necessary to break it. ETH is currently experimenting with that patience zone. The pullbacks are becoming shallower, but supply is responding to every push higher. RSI is still positive without becoming overheated, indicating potential for growth if momentum increases.

However, the whole story will change if ETH is able to recover and stay above that level. The 200 EMA flip would make higher targets feasible in the future and pave the way for a more comprehensive trend recovery.