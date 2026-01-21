U.Today Crypto Review: Can Bitcoin (BTC) Survive $90,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Support Lost; XRP's Last Line of Defense

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing some serious pressure due to the aggravation of overall risk level on the market. Unfortunately, it seems like things will not become much better without a fresh capital inflow. Right now, Bitcoin is in one of the most significant price ranges of the whole cycle. The market is actively defending the area around $90,000, which has evolved into a true structural support cluster.

Bitcoin has to survive

The price is finding buyers near short-term moving averages while remaining above an upward trendline. Several responses from this zone indicate that demand is active rather than passive. Technically speaking, there are multiple levels of support for $90,000. First, it coincides with a recent higher low maintaining the current state of the larger market structure.

Second, rather than sloping sharply downward, it overlaps with dynamic support from short-term and midterm moving averages that have begun to level out. Third, volume behavior at this level indicates absorption as opposed to panic sellers push but bids respond. This does not imply that Bitcoin is about to soar higher right now. The price is still below important long-term trend indicators, and overhead resistance is still strong.

It will take time for any upside attempt to regain momentum, and rallies are probably going to be choppy. However, the bigger signal right now is the absence of downside follow-through. Expectations should be reasonable for investors. In the near future, it is most likely that this area will continue to consolidate, with volatility decreasing as the market determines its next course.

Deeper retracements would be possible if there was a clear break below $90,000, but as long as this level remains stable, the market is protected from structural harm. If Bitcoin keeps defending this area, the next stage will be beneficial. A renewed trend attempt rather than a breakdown is frequently preceded by consolidation above strong support. This zone is, therefore, very important.

Shiba Inu loses key level

The recent loss of one of Shiba Inu's most significant technical levels significantly alters the short-term recovery outlook. The breakdown below the 50 EMA eliminates the final level that has continuously served as a springboard for recoveries in recent months, making it more than just another red candle.

All significant SHIB recoveries in the past have begun at the 50 EMA. After dipping into it and stabilizing, the price would rise sharply enough to overcome higher resistance. This pattern is no longer present. The most recent sell-off caused SHIB to fall sharply below the 50 EMA and, more significantly, the price was unable to regain it on the first try. It is not noise but a structural failure. SHIB is currently in a weak trading position. Overhead resistance is rapidly building up, volume spikes are being sold into and momentum is still muted.

Previously serving as dynamic support, the 50 EMA has now turned into resistance, which is typically where rallies end unless there is a powerful catalyst. This does not imply that SHIB will completely fail. Although there is more pressure to sell, there has not been any panic. Buyers are present at deeper levels, and the price is still staying above local lows.

However, any upside move becomes brittle and fleeting in the absence of the 50 EMA as a base. Bounces are more likely to be corrective than impulsive. SHIB must recover and hold the 50 EMA in order for recovery to even be considered. Avoid spiking through it for several hours.

The market structure is still skewed toward continuation or protracted consolidation until that occurs. Investors ought to be realistic. For now, the easy recovery scenario has vanished. More sideways grinding, more unsuccessful rallies and ongoing distribution from holders seeking to exit into strength are probably the way forward. The 50 EMA is removed, but SHIB is not yet complete.

XRP: No room for error

Right now, XRP is trading at a level where there is very little margin for error. The area between $1.90 and $2.00 has emerged as the final significant support that keeps the structure intact, and price movement in this area is clearly waning. This is now the boundary between stabilization and more serious issues, not a nice-to-hold area.

In a controlled downtrend over the past few weeks, XRP has steadily declined and failed to recover important moving averages. Sellers have become more at ease, unloading into even moderate strength as each bounce has been weaker than the previous one. Due to this behavior, the price has moved straight into the $1.90-$2.00 range, forcing buyers to either defend or move aside.

This level is holding so far, but just barely. Momentum indicators are still muted, and volume is not increasing on bounces. This implies that rather than aggressively accumulating, the market is responding defensively. To put it another way, it appears that support is being tested rather than strengthened. A period of sideways consolidation is the most likely result if XRP is able to maintain this range.

In doing so, the market would have time to absorb supply and possibly establish a foundation for a future attempt at recovery. The price must remain above $1.90 and demonstrate better follow-through on rebounds for that to occur. In the absence of that, even a brief recovery is questionable.

The current structure would be invalidated and a much deeper retracement would be possible with a clean break below $1.90. There are much fewer technical reference points below once this range is lost, which usually results in quicker, more emotional sales. At that point, investors begin to experience actual drawdown pressure as opposed to tolerable volatility.