U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Collapses to Lowest Level of 2026, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 30% Breakout

XRP hits 'Extreme Fear' as price slides below $2.00

The retail cohort is entering a state of full-scale capitulation on XRP.

Market sentiment. Social sentiment around XRP has flipped to “Extreme Fear” following a sharp 19% correction from its Jan. 5 year-to-date high.

According to the latest social sentiment data, XRP has fallen into "Extreme Fear" territory. This comes after a disappointing 19% correction from its year-to-date highs on January 5. The drop has soured the mood among small retail traders. They went from euphoria to pessimism within less than three weeks.

Since peaking near $2.40 in the first week of January, XRP has bled value. The popular altcoin recently plunged back under the psychological $2.00 mark.

Contrarian signal. If this pattern repeats, the current fear-heavy environment could mark a local bottom.

However, seasoned market watchers note that such extreme negative sentiment often acts as a counter-indicator. Historically, when the "crowd" consensus leans heavily bearish, prices have a tendency to move in the opposite direction. Late shorts end up being squeezed.

If history repeats, the current wave of pessimism could mark a local bottom, setting the stage for XRP to challenge resistance levels once the fear subsides.

SHIB volume collapses, signaling market apathy

Shiba Inu volumes at yearly lows following an abrupt end of accumulation that was present recently.

Volume down. Shiba Inu trading volume has dropped to its lowest level of 2026, marking the weakest participation seen on the chart this year.

The price is not enough to conceal the issue Shiba Inu is facing. More information about the current condition of the asset can be found in the fact that trading volume has fallen to its lowest point in 2026 than any candle on the chart.

By SHIB's standards, activity is essentially nonexistent, indicating a blatant lack of conviction on the part of both buyers and sellers. Instead of trading, at the moment, SHIB is drifting.

No accumulation. This behavior is typically associated with an asset losing attention, not one preparing for a decisive breakout.

Reactions to market movements are muted, price fluctuations are small and volatility is decreasing.

Rather than when an asset is getting ready for an aggressive breakout, this type of behavior typically manifests when it loses focus. SHIB continued to maintain at least moderate participation — even during prior pullbacks.

The volume has nearly vanished this time. Context is important, but low volume is not always bullish or bearish. In the case of SHIB, volume did not compress during accumulation at a distinct bottom or following a robust rally.

Dogecoin eyes Bollinger Band breakout as volume and momentum improve

DOGE is still trading below a crucial support, but there are indications of a potential 30% breakout.

30% volatility. Dogecoin is trading between its lower Bollinger Band at $0.1226 and upper band at $0.1554, implying a volatility range of roughly 30%.

Dogecoin’s lower Bollinger Bands show the meme coin’s price at $0.1226, while the upper bands sit at $0.1554. If market forces align and ecosystem bulls support the meme coin, a rally is possible. Notably, the difference between the lower and upper Bollinger Bands is approximately 30%.

Thus, if DOGE breaks by at least this percentage, the asset could climb over $0.16. Within the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has climbed from a low of $0.1207 to $0.1285. This suggests that the meme coin is in a bullish mode and could continue on this momentum.

The trading volume has also soared by 5.39% to $1.38 billion as investors rekindle interest in the meme coin amid a market rebound. The crypto market is posting a notable recovery and has climbed by 1.79% in the last 24 hours.