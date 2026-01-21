U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning

Advertisement

Strategy crosses 700,000 BTC milestone with $2.13 billion buy

Strategy Inc. (MSTR) has substantially increased its cryptocurrency holdings, finally surpassing the 700,000 BTC milestone. According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Tysons Corner-based firm acquired an additional 22,305 BTC between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2026, for approximately $2.13 billion.

$76K per BTC. Total holdings now stand at 709,715 BTC, with a cumulative cost basis of about $54 billion.

The average purchase price for this latest tranche was $95,284 per Bitcoin. Strategy’s total holdings have swelled to 709,715 BTC with a total cost basis of $54 billion. The average cost per coin now stands at nearly $76,000 following the most recent purchase. The latest buying spree was funded entirely by the company’s "At-The-Market" (ATM) equity offering program.

Bitmine doubles down on Ethereum with $108.7M weekly buy

Bitmine just added 35,268 ETH worth $108.7 million, lifting its Ethereum holdings to 4.2 million ETH and total assets to $14.5 billion.

Bitmine Immersion just raised the stakes in crypto treasury warfare. In one of its largest single-week purchases to date, the company snapped up 35,268 ETH worth $108.7 million, pushing its total Ethereum holdings to an astonishing 4,203,036 ETH.

Based on current spot valuations near $3,085, Bitmine’s crypto stash now clocks in at $12.96 billion in Ethereum alone. This is so impressive that may seem delusional given that the price of ETH has been dropping hard in the last 24 hours, even breaking below the $3,000 mark as markets continue to react to the Greenland situation.

$14.5 billion. The company’s combined digital assets and cash reserves exceed $14.5 billion, including $979 million in cash and $22 million allocated to high-risk investments.

The firm’s combined digital and cash reserves are valued at over $14.5 billion, including $979 million in cash and $22 million in high-risk investments like Eightco Holdings. At the same time, Bitcoin remains a sideshow in Bitmine’s strategy, with just 193 BTC on the books — less than 0.2% of total holdings. It is ironic, considering that Bitmine's boss Tom Lee is primarily known for his bullish stance toward Bitcoin.

XRP monthly chart flashes first major macro warning since 2024 breakout

If XRP price breaks below $1.88, the next stop is not a small dip.

XRP is in a really delicate position technically, and the monthly chart just gave its first serious macro warning since the 2024 breakout.

If the current $1.89 midline on the Bollinger Bands flips into resistance, the downside magnet is not a mild dip but a brutal collapse: $0.20, the next logical level in the volatility corridor. That is an 88% drop from the current price point, as visible on the TradingView chart.

Make or break. Losing the mid-band would invalidate most breakout assumptions made since November 2024.

The structure is as straightforward as it is brutal. The monthly candles are showing XRP having a hard time holding the middle band. This is the first time since its Q4,2024, liftoff, where there was an over 300% rally after years of it being stuck sideways.

Now that same band has flattened, and the candle bodies are closing into it like dead weight. The lower band has not been tested since 2022, and it has been widening since the parabola began.

Losing the midband here is not just a dip, it makes every breakout bet made since November 2024 invalid. When this band broke up in 2020, the price of XRP went into a two-year bear flat. The difference now is scale: the lower band sits at $0.20, not $0.60.