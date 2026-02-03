U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple's RLUSD Eyes $1.5 Billion Milestone, BlackRock Dumps Staggering $671 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Hits 1,407% Liquidation Imbalance

Advertisement

Ripple's RLUSD nears $1.5B market cap milestone

Ripple’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, is closing in on a significant valuation milestone. Following a fresh injection of liquidity on Monday, RLUSD’s market capitalization has surged to approximately $1.39 billion, putting the $1.5 billion target firmly within striking distance.

Data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker (@RL_Tracker) confirmed the latest expansion of the supply, reporting that 28,200,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD Treasury earlier today. The steady issuance suggests that institutional demand for Ripple's compliance-first stablecoin remains robust.

The steady expansion of the RLUSD supply can be likely be attributed to Ripple’s newly launched "Ripple Treasury." Unveiled in late January following the acquisition of GTreasury, this platform integrates RLUSD directly into corporate cash management workflows.

BlackRock makes largest Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits of 2026

BlackRock has continued to offload Bitcoin and Ethereum in heavier stacks even as February begins, and this time, it has made the largest Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits so far in 2026.

With the leading asset management firm showing no signs of slowing down its consistent crypto sell-off activities, it has just deposited $671 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to data from on-chain monitoring platform Lookonchain.

Although BlackRock has been consistent with its Bitcoin and Ethereum sales and the crypto community is familiar with the move from the firm, the large volume of the latest transfer appears to have been triggered by the growing market uncertainty.

The move has sparked more fear across the crypto community, as it has come when Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading heavily on a downside trajectory, showing notable price declines and retesting multimonth lows.

XRP sees extreme short liquidation imbalance

XRP just had one of its most distorted liquidations at the start of February. Short positions got hit hard, with CoinGlass showing a $715,610 short liquidation versus just $50,830 in longs over a four-hour window — a wild imbalance of 1,407%.

This liquidation spike was not an isolated event. It followed a rough few weeks in late 2025 that took XRP from above $3 down to $1.53, before a slight recovery to $1.63. But that bounce might have just been enough to trigger forced closures for short-sellers, who were overleveraged and betting on a steeper flush below the $1.50 zone.

Temporary reversal. On a broader 24-hour view, liquidations still leaned unusual.

Even across the 24-hour period, $4 million in shorts were liquidated versus $6.76 million in longs — a rare pattern reversal after a weekend of bearish dominance. The four-hour print is still the most surprising; it could be an isolated whale trap or algo-induced short squeeze.