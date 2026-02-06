AdvertisementAdvert.
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Prime CEO Hints at Potential Upside for XRP, Legendary Trader Brandt Warns of Bitcoin 'Campaign Selling,' Vitalik Buterin Triggers Ethereum Sell-Off

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 17:33
    Crypto news digest: Ripple Prime clients got access to XRP cross margin; Peter Brandt has dropped massive BTC warning; Vitalik Buterin might have caused ETH sell-off.
    Ripple integrates Hyperliquid 

    Ripple Prime International CEO shares excitement about latest integration with potential upside for XRP.

    • Derivatives access. Ripple has enabled Hyperliquid support on its institutional prime brokerage platform, Ripple Prime. 

    Ripple Prime International CEO Mike Higgins shares his excitement about the latest integration of Hyperliquid, a leading decentralized derivatives venue. Yesterday, Ripple announced that Ripple Prime, its institutional prime brokerage platform, has enabled support for Hyperliquid.

    According to Mike Higgins, the next phase of institutions joining the on-chain economy starts with capital markets' integration and the integration of HyperliquidX, a liquid venue for crypto price discovery and on-chain derivatives remains an obvious place to start.

    HOT Stories
    • XRP cross margin. Ripple Prime clients can now cross-margin crypto across asset classes, including XRP.

    The move enables institutions to access on-chain derivatives liquidity through HyperliquidX; Ripple Prime customers can also cross-margin crypto with all asset classes supported by the prime brokerage platform, which includes XRP.

    Higgins signals benefits for XRP amid the latest Hyperliquid integration, saying, "From XRP and other crypto assets to heavy metals perps. I’m incredibly excited for Ripple Prime clients to be able to tap into this liquidity through a single, secure counterparty."

    Peter Brandt flags 'campaign selling' of Bitcoin

    Legendary trader Brandt spots a cold, surgical sell-off unfolding.

    • Manufactured crash. Peter Brandt says Bitcoin’s eight-day downtrend shows signs of deliberate campaign selling, not random liquidation.

    According to veteran chartist Peter Brandt, the current eight-day downtrend on Bitcoin (BTC) shows all the hallmarks of a calculated campaign sell-off, not a random liquidation. 

    His analysis points to two critical levels now in play: the already-breached $70,000 and a far more ominous target at $63,800, based on a measured move from the recent wedge breakdown. With over $850 million wiped out in liquidations and fear metrics collapsing, this is not a normal dip. 

    • Campaign selling. Brandt highlights a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows, describing it as institutional-sized flows systematically reducing exposure.

    If Brandt’s structure plays out, the market may be staring down a deeper flush that few retail holders are ready for.

    In his latest public Bitcoin outlook, Brandt pointed to the ongoing eight-day streak of lower highs and lower lows in BTC’s price, characterizing the formation as a textbook example of "campaign selling" — in which institutional-sized flows systematically get rid of excessive exposure to the cryptocurrency. 

    Vitalik-Linked on-chain activity adds pressure to Ethereum sell-off

    Ethereum co-founder Buterin is actively selling his Ethereum holdings. 

    • ETH sell-off. On-chain data shows wallets linked Buterin traded roughly 2,961.5 ETH (about $6.6 million) over the past three days.

    High-profile on-chain activity connected to Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin seems to be the most recent catalyst for the severe selling pressure that Ethereum is currently experiencing. 

    Blockchain tracking data indicates that over the past three days wallets linked to Buterin have bought and sold about 2,961.5 ETH, or roughly $6.6 million, at an average execution price of about $2,228.

    • Volume spike. The breakdown triggered one of the largest sell-offs since mid-2025, sending ETH rapidly into the $2,100–$2,200 range.

    The timing of this activity is critical for Ethereum's price structure. ETH has already lost important support zones on the daily chart, which were once strong consolidation areas around $2,800 and $2,700. One of the biggest sell-offs since mid-2025 occurred as a result of the most recent breakdown, which drove the price quickly toward the $2,100-2,200 range.

    Sellers, not passive holders, are driving the current price action, as evidenced by the volume spike during the decline.

