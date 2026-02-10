U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns, XRP in ‘Capitulation’ Phase, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bulls Wiped Out

Advertisement

Ripple climbs unicorn rankings as its valuation tops $50 billion

Ripple is now ranked alongside xAI and OpenAI in the top 10 most valuable unicorns globally.

Top unicorn. Ripple Labs’ valuation has surpassed $50 billion, according to CBInsights, placing it just behind consumer retail giant SHEIN among global unicorns.

American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc has moved up the ladder among related unicorns globally. According to CBInsights data, Ripple Labs is now worth over $50,000,000,000, trailing behind consumer and retail giant SHEIN.

The CBInsight data placed Ripple Labs above firms like Figure, Ramp, Canva and Perplexity AI. Ripple Labs was founded in 2012 by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb as a payment rail using blockchain technology.

Major acquisitions. Ripple’s valuation growth has been reinforced by recent acquisitions, including GTreasury (now Ripple Prime) and Standard Custody, strengthening its push into full-scale financial services.

While its valuation has increased incrementally, its journey has been nothing short of innovative. According to CBInsights, over the past decade, Ripple has filed 117 major patents, with the leading aspects including payment systems, project management, production and manufacturing.

Over the past year, Ripple has expanded significantly with new acquisitions. As reported by U.Today, the company has acquired GTreasury, now Ripple Prime and Standard Custody, solidifying its push as a financial services firm.

XRP enters capitulation phase

XRP has officially entered a "capitulation" phase as the asset’s price fell below the aggregate holder cost basis.

Key level. XRP has fallen below its aggregate holder cost basis, signaling a phase of capitulation.

XRP has officially entered a period of "capitulation," according to new on-chain data from analytics firm Glassnode. The altcoin has lost its aggregate holder cost basis, a critical technical and psychological level.

According to the analytics firm, it has triggered a wave of panic selling that mirrors the bearish consolidation phase seen between late 2021 and early 2022.

Selling at a loss. SOPR has dropped sharply from 1.16 in July 2025 to 0.96, indicating XRP is now being sold at a loss on average.

The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) is the key indicator to watch. This metric tracks the profit or loss realized by coins moving on-chain. A value above 1.0 indicates that, on average, coins are being sold for a profit. A value below 1.0 indicates coins are being sold at a loss.

According to Glassnode, XRP’s SOPR has collapsed from a euphoric high of 1.16 in July 2025 to 0.96 today. The catalyst for this sell-off appears to be the loss of the Aggregate Holder Cost Basis. This metric represents the average price at which all holders acquired their XRP.

Psychologically, this is a moment of maximum stress. Investors who held on during the initial price drop in hopes of a rebound are now seeing red in their portfolios.

DOGE price slide triggers liquidation imbalance

Dogecoin continues to see a steady price decline amid the broad crypto market sell-off.

Bulls liquidated. Dogecoin continued to lose momentum, with its price declining 4.05%.

While Dogecoin has continued to lose momentum and its price has continued to fall, data from CoinGlass shows that DOGE traders opening long positions to bet on its price upsurge have suffered a combined loss of $3,041,239 over the last 24 hours.

During that period, the DOGE price had dropped notably by 4.05%, causing the liquidation session to move against bullish traders while triggering a 418% liquidation imbalance in favor of short traders.

Bear losses. Short traders were not fully spared, but losses were comparatively small.

Notably, the data further shows that short-position traders were not entirely spared from the losses as the asset have been showing mixed price actions. However, the short traders suffered mild losses of about $587,000 within the same 24-hour period.